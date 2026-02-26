Trash Barriers To Be Rolled Out Across Pune As PMC Targets Mutha River Pollution - PHOTOS | Anand Chaini

In a significant move to make the Mutha River pollution-free, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to install ‘trash barriers’ at multiple locations along the riverbed flowing through the city.

Following the success of a pilot project conducted near Baba Bhide Bridge, the civic body is now preparing to implement similar systems at 10 to 12 locations across the 44-kilometre stretch of the Mutha River within city limits. Funds for the project are expected to be allocated in the upcoming municipal budget, informed Kishori Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of PMC’s Environment Department.

Anand Chaini

Anand Chaini

Anand Chaini

Anand Chaini

Anand Chaini

Large quantities of plastic waste, thermocol, footwear, school bags, plastic bottles and other household garbage are dumped into the river. In addition, offerings to god, idols and coconuts are immersed directly into the water. This waste travels downstream with the river’s natural flow, severely polluting the water and threatening the river’s ecological balance.

The initial experiment was carried out by the Worship Earth Foundation near Baba Bhide Bridge. According to the foundation’s founder, Parag Mate, the results have been striking.

Read Also Pune Traffic Police Share New WhatsApp Number To Register Complaints - Details Inside

The amount of garbage now collected in just one week used to accumulate over a period of four months. At present, three to four large dumper trucks of waste are being removed from the river every week due to the barrier.

Encouraged by this outcome, PMC’s Environment Department is considering scaling up the project across the entire river stretch in the city.

What is a trash barrier?

A trash barrier is a floating fence installed on the surface of a river. It is designed in such a way that the natural flow of water remains uninterrupted, while floating waste such as plastic, thermocol, bottles and other debris gets trapped.

The accumulated waste can then be easily removed using machinery or by sanitation workers and disposed of scientifically. Notably, the system can also trap waste floating up to a depth of nearly six feet below the water surface.

Officials say that if pollution across the entire river is to be controlled effectively, at least 10 to 12 such trash barriers must be installed at strategic points across Pune.

With the pilot project already yielding measurable results, the city administration now faces growing expectations to act swiftly and scale up efforts to restore the Mutha River, considered the lifeline of Pune, to a cleaner and healthier state.