Pune Traffic Police Share New WhatsApp Number To Register Complaints - Details Inside | Anand Chaini

Pune Traffic Police on Thursday took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a new WhatsApp number to register complaints: 9112020112.

Citizens can share their complaints related to traffic violations, including triple-seat riding, wrong-side driving, driving without a number plate and helmetless riding, on this number.

Pay fines within 30 days or face licence suspension

The Pune Traffic Police has announced a special drive to recover pending traffic challans from vehicle owners across the city.

The department released a video informing that vehicle owners with outstanding traffic violation fines will receive formal notices directing them to clear the dues within 30 days.

Failure to pay the penalty within the stipulated duration will invite legal action and suspension of the driving licence.

Watch Video:

Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the campaign aims to encourage compliance with traffic rules, ensure transparent recovery of pending fines and strengthen traffic discipline in the city.

“We appeal to citizens to cooperate with the initiative and clear their dues within the prescribed time limit," he added.

Meanwhile, the Pune City Traffic Police has introduced an advanced traffic management software named ‘Trafficure’, developed with the support of Google Maps and in collaboration with L&T India. The initiative aims to make traffic regulation in Pune more efficient and data-driven.

Through the Trafficure system, real-time information regarding traffic congestion and slow-moving traffic on major as well as internal city roads will now be available to traffic authorities. The software features an independent alert mechanism that enables traffic police personnel to promptly reach congestion points and take immediate corrective action.