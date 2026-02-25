Pune Airport Sees Spike in Drug Smuggling; 14 Cases Reported In Last Two Years, 21 Passengers Booked, Including Six Women | Sourced

The Customs Department at Pune Airport has reported a significant rise in narcotics-related cases and arrests in 2025 compared to the previous year, according to official data. During the action taken against passengers in 2024, Customs officials registered a total of two cases, one under the Narcotics category and one related to other offences. Regarding the cases, a total of three people were arrested.

However, 2025 witnessed a sharp spike, and a total of 10 cases were reported during the year, including eight narcotics cases and two under other categories. In these cases, a total of 16 passengers were booked. Of these, 12 were held in narcotics-related cases, including seven males and five females, while four were arrested in other offences.

In 2026, up to February 15, Customs officials have already registered two narcotics cases, leading to the arrest of two male passengers.

Overall, the data indicate that the trade of narcotics by passengers is increasing day by day. Officials said most of the booked individuals were passengers travelling from Thailand and other neighbouring countries.

Shweta Nivdange, Deputy Commissioner, Pune Customs, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Strict surveillance and intensified checks have contributed to the detection of cases, particularly those related to narcotic substances. In these cases, most of the passengers booked belong to countries like Thailand and other neighbouring countries."

In the seizure volume, hydroponic weed is on top. On February 11, the Customs unit deployed at Pune airport caught a man and recovered more than 5.4 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 5.42 crore in the illicit market. The arrested man, hailing from Mumbai, landed at Pune airport from Bangkok on an Air India Express flight. The weed was in small packets, wrapped in carbon paper and concealed in the checked-in bag.

Similarly, in August 2025, in a major operation conducted by the Customs Department, more than 6,000 grams of narcotic substances were seized from Pune Airport. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 6 crore in the international market. The contraband was recovered from a flight that had arrived from Bangkok. The narcotics were found in a bag belonging to Atul Sushil Hiwale.

Number of Cases at Pune Airport

2024

No of cases -

1. Narcotics - 1

2. ⁠Others - 1

2025

No of cases -

1. Narcotics - 8

2. ⁠Others - 2

2026 (till February 15)

No of cases -

1. Narcotics - 2

2. ⁠Others - 0

No of arrests

2024

1. Narcotics (1 male)

2. Others (2 male)

2025

1. Narcotics (7 male and 5 female)

2. Others (3 male and 1 female)

2026 (till February 15)

1. Narcotics (2 male)

2. Others (0)