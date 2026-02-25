Pune Crime: Class 12 Student Attacked By 3 Youths With Koyta Outside College In Kothrud After Exam | FPJ

Pune: A Class 12 student was injured after being attacked with a sharp weapon by three youths outside a college in Pune city on Tuesday, soon after he stepped out of the examination centre, police said on Tuesday.

The student, identified as Shankar Mirgane, was hit on the head with a 'koyta' (billhook) and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said.

About The Incident

The incident took place outside Mamasaheb Mohol College in Kothrud area when the victim came out after writing his examination, a police official said.

"Shortly after he stepped out of the college premises, he was attacked and hit on the head with a koyta. During the investigation, it came to light that the suspects and the injured had studied in the same school in Class 10 and quarrelled over a girl. Our probe indicates that the attack stemmed from that old dispute," he said.

All three suspects are minors and have been identified. One of them has been detained, while a search is on for the remaining two, he added.

