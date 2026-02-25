BJP Assigns Pune MLA Siddharth Shirole Ambalappuzha Responsibility Ahead Of Kerala Assembly Polls | @SidShirole

Siddharth Shirole, the MLA from Pune's Shivajinagar, has been assigned a new responsibility by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ahead of the Assembly polls in the southern state of Kerala, he has given the responsibility of the Ambalappuzha constituency.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Shirole wrote, "New Responsibility. Renewed Resolve. The Bharatiya Janata Party has once again reposed its trust in me by assigning the responsibility of the Ambalappuzha Assembly Constituency in Kerala for the upcoming Assembly elections."

"Today, I attended the Pravasi Karyakarta meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, where we held detailed discussions on electoral strategy. I had the privilege of receiving guidance from BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Kerala BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar," he added.

Shirole said he has had the opportunity to contribute to organisational work across West Bengal, Goa, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana in the past.

"Drawing from those experiences, I am fully committed to strengthening the organisation in Kerala and working tirelessly to expand the footprint of the Lotus. I sincerely thank the party leadership for entrusting me with this important responsibility. The commitment remains the same ...Nation First," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday took a major decision ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections. In a meeting, a proposal to change the name of Kerala to Keralam was approved by the Union Cabinet.

Kerala is expected to go to the polls before May to elect 140 members of the state legislative assembly. No official date has been announced by the Election Commission of India as of yet.