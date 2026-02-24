Rules On Paper Only? Pune Records Zero Action On Pigeon Feeding Violations In Six Months | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 2024 started levying a fine of Rs 500 per offence on people found feeding pigeons in public places. Posters and banners were placed directing citizens not to feed pigeons. The drive was initiated to avoid health problems caused by birds’ droppings, such as hypersensitivity pneumonia.

Locations under 15 ward offices where pigeons are fed both in the morning and evening were identified. Municipal employees were deployed to raise awareness among citizens at these locations. Teams from the solid waste department were formed to patrol these areas. However, the civic body now appears to be in slumber, as no action is being taken, residents claim.

Despite several complaints, the civic body has failed to take action against feeders and traders who feed pigeons in the open. The Free Press Journal team visited several locations and found pigeons being fed openly, yet no action was taken by the civic body.

Data received from the PMC shows that zero fine was collected by the civic body in the past five months, from September 2025 to January 2026. In August 2025, the PMC collected a fine of Rs 3,000, as only six people were fined. The data reveals that the only significant amount of fine was collected in December 2024, amounting to Rs 35,160, the highest so far. The data shows that measures to shoo away pigeons from spots were implemented properly only for one month since the initiative was started.

According to PMC rules, fines range from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. Higher amounts are charged to repeat offenders. Despite this, pigeons can be seen flying all over the city, with feeders continuing to feed them in public places.

Sangeeta Raut, a resident, said, “There is no proper implementation of the rules made by PMC. A fine of Rs 500 per offence is being charged from those who are caught feeding pigeons. However, if you go to major junctions like Katraj Chowk, you’ll see people feeding pigeons and no action is being taken. The same can be seen near Deccan Road (Nadipatra Rasta). If you go to Chandan Nagar, one can see people feeding pigeons on the footpaths. Some people also put leftover food on the footpaths, which makes it impossible to walk. The entire footpath stinks and also looks bad.”

Another resident, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Collecting fines is not enough to stop the pigeon menace, but it’s sad to know that PMC has stopped doing even that. What’s the purpose of introducing any drive if they can’t act on it? Everything they do is to show that they care about people, but it’s quite visible now that citizens are living at the mercy of these officials despite paying taxes and following rules and regulations.”

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal did not receive a response from Avinash Sapkal, Deputy Commissioner, Solid Waste Management Department, by the time the story went to press.