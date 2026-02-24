 Rules On Paper Only? Pune Records Zero Action On Pigeon Feeding Violations In Six Months
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRules On Paper Only? Pune Records Zero Action On Pigeon Feeding Violations In Six Months

Rules On Paper Only? Pune Records Zero Action On Pigeon Feeding Violations In Six Months

The data reveals that the only significant amount of fine was collected in December 2024, amounting to Rs 35,160, the highest so far. The data shows that measures to shoo away pigeons from spots were implemented properly only for one month since the initiative was started

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Rules On Paper Only? Pune Records Zero Action On Pigeon Feeding Violations In Six Months | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 2024 started levying a fine of Rs 500 per offence on people found feeding pigeons in public places. Posters and banners were placed directing citizens not to feed pigeons. The drive was initiated to avoid health problems caused by birds’ droppings, such as hypersensitivity pneumonia.

Locations under 15 ward offices where pigeons are fed both in the morning and evening were identified. Municipal employees were deployed to raise awareness among citizens at these locations. Teams from the solid waste department were formed to patrol these areas. However, the civic body now appears to be in slumber, as no action is being taken, residents claim.

Despite several complaints, the civic body has failed to take action against feeders and traders who feed pigeons in the open. The Free Press Journal team visited several locations and found pigeons being fed openly, yet no action was taken by the civic body.

Read Also
Pune: Truck Driver Killed After Ramming Bus Near Katraj Tunnel; 5 Passengers Injured
article-image

Data received from the PMC shows that zero fine was collected by the civic body in the past five months, from September 2025 to January 2026. In August 2025, the PMC collected a fine of Rs 3,000, as only six people were fined. The data reveals that the only significant amount of fine was collected in December 2024, amounting to Rs 35,160, the highest so far. The data shows that measures to shoo away pigeons from spots were implemented properly only for one month since the initiative was started.

FPJ Shorts
T20 World Cup Semi-Final And Final Tickets To Go On Sale Tonight At 7 PM IST
T20 World Cup Semi-Final And Final Tickets To Go On Sale Tonight At 7 PM IST
'Attacks By Pakistanis, No Police Support ': Indian Restaurant Rangrez In London To Shut Down After 16 Years
'Attacks By Pakistanis, No Police Support ': Indian Restaurant Rangrez In London To Shut Down After 16 Years
Canada's World Cup Star Yuvraj Singh Samra Trains In Mumbai To Master Turf Wickets
Canada's World Cup Star Yuvraj Singh Samra Trains In Mumbai To Master Turf Wickets
AI Avatar ‘Diella’ Appointed As World’s First Virtual Minister; Albanian Actor Anila Bisha Sues Government Over Her Image Used
AI Avatar ‘Diella’ Appointed As World’s First Virtual Minister; Albanian Actor Anila Bisha Sues Government Over Her Image Used

According to PMC rules, fines range from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. Higher amounts are charged to repeat offenders. Despite this, pigeons can be seen flying all over the city, with feeders continuing to feed them in public places.

Read Also
IndiGo Cancels Pune–Bangkok Flights From March 29 For Summers; Air India Express Now Sole Operator
article-image

Sangeeta Raut, a resident, said, “There is no proper implementation of the rules made by PMC. A fine of Rs 500 per offence is being charged from those who are caught feeding pigeons. However, if you go to major junctions like Katraj Chowk, you’ll see people feeding pigeons and no action is being taken. The same can be seen near Deccan Road (Nadipatra Rasta). If you go to Chandan Nagar, one can see people feeding pigeons on the footpaths. Some people also put leftover food on the footpaths, which makes it impossible to walk. The entire footpath stinks and also looks bad.”

Another resident, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Collecting fines is not enough to stop the pigeon menace, but it’s sad to know that PMC has stopped doing even that. What’s the purpose of introducing any drive if they can’t act on it? Everything they do is to show that they care about people, but it’s quite visible now that citizens are living at the mercy of these officials despite paying taxes and following rules and regulations.”

Read Also
Pune Traffic Alert: 7-Day Route Diversions In Shirur For Shiv Mahapuran; All You Need To Know
article-image

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal did not receive a response from Avinash Sapkal, Deputy Commissioner, Solid Waste Management Department, by the time the story went to press.

Follow us on