IndiGo Cancels Pune–Bangkok Flights from March 29 For Summers; Air India Express Now Sole Operator | Sourced

Pune: IndiGo has suspended its Pune-Bangkok flight services for the upcoming summer schedule at Pune Airport, effective from March 29. Bookings for both the Pune-Bangkok and Bangkok-Pune sectors have been cancelled for the season, although the airline has not specified any reason behind the move.

According to aviation expert Dhairyashil Vandekar, the airline may be reviewing its international network for operational and commercial viability, with the Pune-Bangkok route possibly no longer fitting into its immediate priorities. He suggested that the airline could be exploring more profitable routes where aircraft deployment would make stronger business sense.

Until now, flights between Pune and Bangkok were operated by both IndiGo and Air India Express. With IndiGo stepping back, Air India Express will remain the only airline serving this route. Currently, Pune airport offers international connectivity to destinations including Bangkok, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with the Bangkok service now limited to a single carrier.

The development comes at a time when demand for enhanced international connectivity from Pune has been steadily rising. Many had anticipated that the new terminal at the airport would pave the way for expanded overseas operations, making the withdrawal of an existing international service a matter of concern for some stakeholders.

However, Vandekar clarified that such decisions are part of routine seasonal evaluations carried out by airlines based on passenger response and route performance. He explained that route adjustments are typically guided by commercial considerations and do not necessarily indicate that a service was unprofitable. Instead, aircraft may be reassigned to routes that promise better financial returns.

He further noted that Air India Express already holds an operational edge in the sector, as its Pune-Bangkok service runs during daytime hours, which are generally more convenient for passengers. He added that if demand for international travel from Pune strengthens in the future, airlines may consider reinstating services on the route.