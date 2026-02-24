Pune: Truck Driver Killed After Ramming Bus Near Katraj Tunnel; 5 Passengers Injured | Sourced

Pune: A serious road accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, when the city was asleep, on the highway in the Katraj Ghat area of Pune. The incident took place around 4:00 am between the Katraj Tunnel and Navale Bridge, near Jambhulwadi, at the valley bridge stretch.



According to preliminary information, a truck carrying iron pipes and metal rods rammed into a bus from behind on the highway in Pune, leading to a severe collision in the Katraj Ghat stretch between the Katraj Tunnel and Navale Bridge. The impact of the crash was so intense that the front cabin of the truck was completely crushed, while the rear portion of the bus was badly damaged after iron rods from the truck pierced through its back section, causing panic among passengers.



Four to five passengers travelling in the bus sustained minor injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police officials confirmed that the truck driver, who was critically injured in the accident, died during medical treatment after being admitted to the hospital.





Meanwhile, the truck’s cleaner reportedly got trapped between the iron rods and the damaged cabin of the vehicle, causing difficulties in the rescue operation. Fire brigade personnel initiated efforts to rescue him using cutting equipment.



Soon after reporting the accident, police teams, fire brigade officials, and patrolling units of the National Highways Authority arrived at the scene. The incident led to heavy traffic congestion on the highway, with long queues of vehicles seen even during the early morning hours.



Further investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, police said.