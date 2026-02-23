Pune Airport Wins Prestigious 'Best Airport – 10–25 MPPA' Award At Wings India 2026 | Representative Image

Pune Airport has been conferred the prestigious “Best Airport – 10–25 MPPA (Million Passengers Per Annum)” award at Wings India 2026, held from 28–31 January 2026 in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in its journey of operational excellence and passenger service enhancement.



The award was presented at India’s flagship civil aviation event jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India (AAI), and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). The recognition acknowledges Pune Airport’s consistent efforts in strengthening operational efficiency, maintaining robust safety standards, enhancing passenger convenience, and delivering superior service quality while managing a rapidly growing passenger base.



Over the past year, Pune Airport has demonstrated notable improvements in streamlined terminal operations, on-time performance, safety compliance, and customer satisfaction. Despite increasing traffic volumes, the airport has maintained high benchmarks in operational reliability and seamless passenger facilitation, positioning itself as a leading airport in the 10–25 MPPA category nationwide. Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, congratulated the airport community on this achievement and stated:

“I am immensely proud that Pune Airport has been recognised as the ‘Best Airport – 10–25 MPPA’ at Wings India 2026. This prestigious honour reflects the dedication, professionalism and teamwork of the entire airport community — from AAI officials and airline partners to security agencies and ground handling staff — who consistently strive to deliver safe, efficient and passenger-friendly services.



As Pune continues to emerge as a major centre of industry, education and innovation, the airport plays a vital role in strengthening connectivity and supporting economic growth. This award reaffirms our commitment to modernise aviation infrastructure, enhance passenger experience, and position India as a global aviation hub. I congratulate every stakeholder associated with Pune Airport for this remarkable achievement.”

This achievement is the result of coordinated efforts by the airport workforce, airline partners, security agencies, ground handlers, and all stakeholders working in synergy to ensure a safe, secure, and seamless travel experience.



Pune Airport remains committed to supporting regional and national aviation growth by adopting global best practices, leveraging advanced technologies, and continuously upgrading infrastructure and passenger amenities to meet future demand. With expanding connectivity and increasing passenger traffic, the airport is poised to further strengthen its role as a key aviation gateway for Maharashtra and the nation.