Pune Traffic Alert: 7-Day Route Diversions In Shirur For Shiv Mahapuran; All You Need To Know | Sourced

Pune: In occasion of the upcoming Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha organised by spiritual leader Pandit Pradeep Mishra in Ramling village of Shirur taluka, the district administration has announced major traffic diversions in parts of Pune for a period of seven days.

According to official orders issued by the District Magistrate, changes in traffic movement will be in effect from February 24 to March 2, 2026, between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm, particularly on the Shirur–Pabal Road. The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of devotees and to maintain smooth traffic flow during the religious gathering, which is expected to draw a large number of attendees.

As per the revised plan, vehicles travelling from Shirur and Pabal Road towards Ramling will be diverted from Fire Station Chowk in Shirur via New Municipality Road, the Old Ahilyanagar–Pune Highway, and Bagad Road near Barla Arts, before reaching Bailgada Sharyat Ghat Chowk en route to Ramling.

Similarly, traffic moving from Ramling towards Shirur will be rerouted through Bailgada Sharyat Ghat Chowk via Bagad Road, eventually merging with the old Pune–Ahilyanagar Highway before entering Shirur.

Authorities have advised devotees to park their vehicles at designated parking areas and proceed to the event venue on foot. Citizens have also been urged to cooperate with the administration to avoid inconvenience during the period of traffic restrictions.