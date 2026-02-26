Ministry Of Panchayati Raj Praises Pune Village For Going Digital To Stay Clean & Green | Representational.

Pune: A small but progressive village in the Indapur block of Pune district is drawing national attention for its eco-friendly governance model. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has commended Shelgaon Gram Panchayat’s innovative decision to ban traditional posters and flex boards, replacing them with a digital display system in the village square.



Led by Sarpanch Urmila Singhad, the gram panchayat implemented a complete prohibition on physical banners and congratulatory flex boards two years ago. Residents who wish to publish greetings, advertisements, social messages or even political campaign content are now required to use the centrally installed LED digital screen.



This initiative was introduced not only to improve the village’s visual appeal but also to address recurring disputes caused by torn or defaced political and religious posters during public events. Since adopting the digital system, the gram panchayat has reportedly generated nearly ₹4 lakh in revenue through nominal display charges.





According to Gram Panchayat Officer Chandrakant Jagtap, the village has not witnessed any disputes or police complaints related to damaged posters during religious processions, fairs, or political programmes after the transition. Prominent leaders such as Supriya Sule and Dattatray Bharane also used the digital screen for campaign advertisements during elections.



The success of this initiative has prompted interest from higher authorities, with Gajanan Patil, CEO of the Pune Zilla Parishad, recommending that the Shelgaon model be examined for possible implementation in other rural regions.



Sarpanch Urmila Singhad highlighted that one of the most significant outcomes has been the transformation in the village’s overall appearance. Earlier, public spaces would be cluttered with banners during festivals, birth and death anniversaries of leaders, and political events. Today, the village surroundings appear cleaner, more organised and environmentally sustainable.





Shelgaon hosts its annual village fair and a five-day religious festival at the local temple every November, attracting lakhs of devotees. Previously, the roads leading to the temple and the central square would be filled with flex boards during such gatherings. Now, the elevated digital screen displays advertisements for about 10 seconds each in rotation, ensuring equal opportunity for visibility without causing clutter or conflict.



Villagers say the move has also significantly reduced plastic waste, as there are no physical posters to dispose of after events. The revenue collected through affordable pricing, ₹500 for one day and ₹1,000 for three days, is utilised for improving village schools and other public facilities.



Encouraged by Shelgaon’s success, representatives from gram panchayats in Daund, Mulshi and Beed have already visited the village to study the model, which effectively combines environmental sustainability, revenue generation and social harmony through digital governance.