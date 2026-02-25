Pune: 5 Mobile Phones, Power Banks Seized In Random Check At Yerawada Central Jail; Case Registered Against Inmates

Yerawada Central Jail | File Photo

During a random inspection in Yerawada Jail in Pune, a major security breach came to light after prison police recovered five mobile phones, two power banks and charging wires during a special search operation conducted across multiple barracks, officials said on Wednesday. The search operation was conducted between 4 pm and 8:30 pm on February 22, they added.

According to the officials, the action was initiated after a mobile phone was found near the prison’s boundary wall. Following the incident, jail officials carried out a special search drive in Barracks No. 1, 2, and 6 and found the mobile phones.

Regarding the matter, Assistant Jail Superintendent Sunil Tukaram Gaikwad (55) lodged a complaint at Yerawada Police Station. Based on his complaint, police have registered an offence against inmate Naushad Badudrin Shaikh and other prisoners.

As per police information, Gaikwad was on routine patrol within the prison premises when he noticed suspicious movement by an inmate behind an external toilet block.

Upon approaching the spot, inmate Naushad Shaikh handed over a mobile phone that was lying on the ground. When questioned, he reportedly gave evasive answers and left the spot.

The matter was immediately reported to senior officials, following which permission was obtained from the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons to conduct a special search.

During the operation, officials searched a bag kept outside Shaikh’s barrack in Barrack No. 1 and recovered a mobile phone without a battery and SIM card, along with a charging wire. Further intensive searches in the outer areas of Barracks 1, 2, and 6 led to the recovery of three Nokia mobile phones without batteries and SIM cards from outside Barrack No. 1, and another mobile phone without a battery and SIM card from outside Barrack No. 6. Two power banks and additional charging wires were also seized.

Police have registered a case against Shaikh and other inmates for possessing prohibited items inside the prison premises.