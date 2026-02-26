Pune: MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Maharashtra Police’s Alleged Inertia Over Late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Fatal Crash In Baramati | Sourced

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader and Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra state government and police administration on Thursday.

While speaking to the media in Baramati, Rohit Pawar expressed outrage over the refusal of authorities to register a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the suspicious death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Rohit Pawar was joined by his cousin Yugendra Pawar during his visit.

Following a two-hour standoff at the Baramati Taluka Police Station alongside a delegation of over 100 lawyers, Pawar highlighted a perceived double standard in law enforcement.

He noted to the press that, “In this state, an FIR is registered for stolen pigeons in Pune within an hour, yet the police are avoiding filing an FIR regarding the suspicious death of the state's Deputy Chief Minister."

The legislator claimed that attempts to initiate criminal proceedings in both Mumbai and Baramati have been blocked by systemic interference. He claimed, “It seems someone has tied the hands of the Baramati police. Despite the legal team citing all relevant statutes and Supreme Court guidelines, no case is being registered.”

Pawar suggested that the police's reluctance to act was evident even when they reportedly appeared visibly moved by the situation. “Their pens wouldn't move to sign the FIR due to immense pressure from those in power,” said Rohit Pawar.

VSR Aviation Company & High-Level Links

MLA Rohit Pawar directly demanded the resignation of the Union Aviation Minister, levelling serious allegations, saying:

- The VSR Company allegedly has close ties with a prominent Maharashtra leader and the Union Aviation Minister.

- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded five VSR aircraft just two days ago.

- "If these planes had technical faults, why was that specific aircraft provided to Ajit Dada? The DGCA only conducts technical audits, not criminal ones. Therefore, a criminal case must be filed by the CID or CBI," Pawar insisted.

'FIR Should Be Registered': Yugendra Pawar

Yugendra Pawar claimed the DGCA had, in its report, pointed to criminal negligence on the part of VSR Ventures.

"If criminal negligence is established, then an FIR should be registered against the firm," he said.

After the plane crash, an accidental death report (ADR) was initially registered at the Baramati Taluka Police Station, and the case was later transferred to the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

The Phone Call From the CMO

After news reports and viral videos surfaced of MLA Rohit Pawar and MLA Amol Mitkari in which they were seen arguing with officials from Mumbai Police, it was also reported that Rohit Pawar received a call from the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s office.

Rohit Pawar confirmed the call indeed happened and clarified the reason behind a call he received from the CMO. “The call was regarding the proposal to build a memorial for Ajit Pawar,” said Rohti Pawar.

Pawar confirmed that a meeting is scheduled for Friday evening. "We will demand the memorial, but I will also present all the information and documents I have regarding the crash investigation. We don't want to play politics; we want justice," MLA Pawar said.