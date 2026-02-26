 BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Proposes High-Speed Rail Corridors From Pune To Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Proposes High-Speed Rail Corridors From Pune To Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad - VIDEO

BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Proposes High-Speed Rail Corridors From Pune To Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad - VIDEO

BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole said he demanded two dedicated high-speed stations in Pune to position the city as a national mobility and economic hub

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Proposes High-Speed Rail Corridors From Pune To Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole has proposed high-speed rail corridors from Pune to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, and semi-high-speed rail corridors from Pune to Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He was speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address to the joint sitting of the Budget Session.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Shivajinagar MLA wrote, “Today, during my address in the Legislative Assembly, while speaking on the Governor’s Address, I strongly proposed a time-bound High-Speed Rail roadmap for Maharashtra. If Maharashtra is to lead India’s economic future, connectivity must move at the speed of growth. I placed before the House the need for three High-Speed corridors: Pune–Mumbai, Pune–Bengaluru, Pune–Hyderabad, and two Semi High-Speed corridors: Pune–Nashik, Pune–Sambhajinagar.”

Read Also
Ministry Of Panchayati Raj Praises Pune Village For Going Digital To Stay Clean & Green
article-image

Shirole said he demanded two dedicated high-speed stations in Pune to position the city as a national mobility and economic hub. He also urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to personally review and fast-track the MoU concerning the Shivajinagar Bus Terminus redevelopment.

“High-speed connectivity will not merely reduce travel time—it will transform economic geography. It will catalyse industry, IT, logistics, innovation ecosystems, and investment flows, strengthening Pune’s emergence as one of India’s most dynamic growth centres,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
NTA Invites Applications For NSSNET 2026 Registration: Know Key Dates, Application Process & Exam Pattern
NTA Invites Applications For NSSNET 2026 Registration: Know Key Dates, Application Process & Exam Pattern
Is This World's Most Expensive Cake? Urvashi Rautela Celebrates 32nd Birthday With ₹16 Crore Gigantic Cake Studded With Real Diamonds – Watch
Is This World's Most Expensive Cake? Urvashi Rautela Celebrates 32nd Birthday With ₹16 Crore Gigantic Cake Studded With Real Diamonds – Watch
NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Seeks FIR Over DGCA Report, Alleges Negligence in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Seeks FIR Over DGCA Report, Alleges Negligence in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
IPL 2026: US Billionaire David Blitzer Joins Race To Buy RCB, Rajasthan Royals Amid Man United, Poonawalla Interest
IPL 2026: US Billionaire David Blitzer Joins Race To Buy RCB, Rajasthan Royals Amid Man United, Poonawalla Interest
Read Also
Pune Traffic Police Share New WhatsApp Number To Register Complaints - Details Inside
article-image

The BJP MLA further said that he spoke about the strategic intent behind Maharashtra’s participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Under the decisive leadership of CM Fadnavis, Maharashtra is steadily positioning itself as India’s foremost FDI destination. The MoUs signed at Davos are not symbolic gestures—they represent a serious investment pipeline backed by policy clarity, execution capacity, and infrastructure readiness. With bold connectivity, global capital partnerships, and disciplined governance, Maharashtra is aligning itself to be the largest contributor to India’s long-term economic ambition,” he stated.

Follow us on