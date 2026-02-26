BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Proposes High-Speed Rail Corridors From Pune To Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole has proposed high-speed rail corridors from Pune to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, and semi-high-speed rail corridors from Pune to Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He was speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address to the joint sitting of the Budget Session.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Shivajinagar MLA wrote, “Today, during my address in the Legislative Assembly, while speaking on the Governor’s Address, I strongly proposed a time-bound High-Speed Rail roadmap for Maharashtra. If Maharashtra is to lead India’s economic future, connectivity must move at the speed of growth. I placed before the House the need for three High-Speed corridors: Pune–Mumbai, Pune–Bengaluru, Pune–Hyderabad, and two Semi High-Speed corridors: Pune–Nashik, Pune–Sambhajinagar.”

Shirole said he demanded two dedicated high-speed stations in Pune to position the city as a national mobility and economic hub. He also urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to personally review and fast-track the MoU concerning the Shivajinagar Bus Terminus redevelopment.

“High-speed connectivity will not merely reduce travel time—it will transform economic geography. It will catalyse industry, IT, logistics, innovation ecosystems, and investment flows, strengthening Pune’s emergence as one of India’s most dynamic growth centres,” he added.

The BJP MLA further said that he spoke about the strategic intent behind Maharashtra’s participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Under the decisive leadership of CM Fadnavis, Maharashtra is steadily positioning itself as India’s foremost FDI destination. The MoUs signed at Davos are not symbolic gestures—they represent a serious investment pipeline backed by policy clarity, execution capacity, and infrastructure readiness. With bold connectivity, global capital partnerships, and disciplined governance, Maharashtra is aligning itself to be the largest contributor to India’s long-term economic ambition,” he stated.