Pune Municipal Corporation Issues Holi Advisory, Urges Citizens To Protect Trees And Follow Fire Safety Norms

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Garden and Fire Departments have issued appeals urging citizens to celebrate Holi responsibly by protecting trees and strictly following fire safety guidelines to prevent accidents.

In view of Holi celebrations, citizens have been specifically urged not to cut or damage trees for bonfires. Any incidents of illegal tree felling or excessive pruning can be reported to the concerned regional office, the municipal assistant commissioner, or the tree officer.

The Garden Department reiterated that the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, is in force within PMC limits and that the Tree Authority functions under the relevant provisions of the Act. Tree Preservation and Conservation Rules, 2009, and directives of the Bombay High Court. Under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 2021, burning, cutting, or damaging trees without prior permission is a punishable offence. Violators are liable to pay a fine equivalent to the assessed value of the tree, up to ₹1 lakh, as notified by the government.

Meanwhile, the PMC Fire Department has issued detailed safety guidelines to prevent fire-related incidents during the festival. In a press note, Chief Fire Officer Devendra P. Potphode appealed to citizens to light only small bonfires using minimal fuel and to ensure that Holi is celebrated strictly in open grounds. Bonfires should not be lit under roofs, near electric wires, or in enclosed spaces.

Authorities have cautioned against lighting bonfires near LPG or CNG cylinder banks, bakery premises, and areas with reticulated gas systems. In such locations, a safe distance must be maintained, and caretakers should remain present. Special vigilance has been advised in slum areas, which are particularly vulnerable to fire incidents.

Residents have been urged not to allow children near bonfires and to remain alert until the fire is completely extinguished. As a precautionary measure, iron pipes filled with water, buckets of water and sand, and 200-litre water tanks or pumps should be kept ready at the site to tackle emergencies. Bursting firecrackers during Holi celebrations has also been discouraged.

Warehouse owners and commercial establishments have been directed not to store combustible materials such as wood in open spaces or on roads, as this increases the risk of fire spreading. Bakery caretakers and labourers have been advised to remain vigilant for two days before and after Holi.

PMC officials have appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration and ensure that Holi is celebrated in a safe, environmentally responsible, and incident-free manner across the city.

Complaints regarding tree felling and cutting may also be lodged via the toll-free number 18001030222, WhatsApp number 9689900002, or the PMC complaint portal. Assistant Park Superintendent Ratnakar Karde can also be contacted at 9689938523.