Pune: Bomb Threat Email At Baner Passport Office Sparks Panic; No Explosives Found After Search | Representational Image

Panic gripped the Regional Passport Office in Pune's Baner on Thursday morning after the office received a bomb threat through an email at around 10 am.

According to the officials, the threatening mail was sent from the email ID saniya.dasanoutlook@gmail.com.

Soon after the threat was noticed, the police were alerted, and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad was rushed to the spot.

Security personnel evacuated the premises as a precautionary measure, and a thorough search of the entire building was conducted. After a detailed inspection, the bomb squad did not find any suspicious object inside the office premises.

Police officials confirmed that the situation is under control and normal operations resumed after clearance.

Meanwhile, an FIR is being registered in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender.

Chandrashekhar Sawant, Senior Police Inspector of Baner Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the office received the mail at sharp 10 am, following which the premises were inspected by the team. However, no suspicious activity or material was found.

"In the mail, it was demanded to remove two men from the office before 1 pm to avoid a bomb blast on the premises. Acting on the mail, a dedicated BDDS team inspected the premises. Police are registering an FIR regarding the email. The matter is under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken," he added.