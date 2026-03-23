Pune: Traffic Police Issue Advisory After Canal Breach Near Magarpatta Causes Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Chaos On Hadapsar-Mundhwa Road | Video Screengrab

A major breach in a canal near Magarpatta in Pune on Sunday night has led to a flood-like situation.

Meanwhile, a major traffic disruption occurred on the Hadapsar-Mundhwa Road near Magarpatta due to the waterlogging.

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The affected stretch behind Magarpatta has witnessed water accumulation, resulting in a near standstill of traffic on the busy Hadapsar–Mundhwa Road. Commuters are facing long delays, particularly at Mundhwa Chowk, where heavy congestion has been reported.

According to traffic officials, the situation is expected to persist for the next 10 to 12 hours as water continues to remain on the road. Traffic police have issued a traffic advisory urging motorists to avoid the affected route and use alternate roads to ease congestion.

Suggested diversions include routes via Vaiduwadi Chowk, Shinde Vasti, Shirke Road, Jahangir Nagar, and Tadigutta for those heading towards Mundhwa.

Another alternative is via Kalubai Chowk and BT Kawade Road through Ghorpadi and Pingale Vasti. Commuters from Kharadi and Solapur Road have also been advised to take longer diversion routes via Ghorpadi, Manjari, and Keshavnagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Himmat Jadhav, appealed to citizens to follow the diversions, cooperate with traffic personnel, and plan their travel accordingly.

Dedicated authorities are working to clear the waterlogging and restore normal traffic movement at the earliest.