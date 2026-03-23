Pune: Ashok Kharat Has Defamed Hindu Religion; Such People Rarely Emerge, Says Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane | X - @NiteshNRane

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Currently, the whole state of Maharashtra is shocked as the Ashok Kharat case has come to light in Maharashtra. The case has caused political chaos in Maharashtra, resulting in the resignation of Rupali Chakankar from her post as Chairperson of the state’s Women’s Commission.

Speaking about the case while speaking to reporters in the Pimpri-Chinchwad city on Sunday, Maharashtra Minister of Fisheries and Ports Nitesh Rane admitted the case has brought defamation to the name of the Hindu religion.

“Fake Baba Ashok Kharat has defamed the name of the Hindu religion. Such people rarely emerge in Hindu society. The government is with all the victimised women. Strict action will be taken against Kharat,” Nitesh Rane.

A Virat Hindu Sammelan (grand Hindu gathering) was held at Sambhaji Nagar in Chinchwad on Sunday. Following this, Minister Rane interacted with the media. MLC Amit Gorkhe was present on this occasion.

Minister Rane said, “Strict action will be taken against Fake Baba Kharat. The victimised women should contact the government. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stands firmly behind those who have faced injustice.”

Rane Was Targetted On Social Media...

After the Ashok Kharat case came to light, Nitesh Rane -- who is a well-known Hindutvavadi leader in the state -- was trolled on social media for his silence on the case.

When asked about being targeted on social media regarding the Kharat case, Minister Rane said, “I am not being targeted. All kinds of creatures exist on social media. Therefore, I do not think about it. If something happens regarding the Muslim community, we also know who goes and sits in burrows. Some people are getting a lot of pleasure just to defame the Hindu religion.”

Hindu gatherings across the country

“The birth centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is underway. On this occasion, Hindu gatherings are being organised across the state and the country. Through this, the Hindu society is being brought together. Everyone is coming together from the perspective of making the Hindu Rashtra even stronger,” he also said.