Nashik: Criticism Mounts Over Nitesh Rane’s ‘Hindu Money For Hindus Only’ Statement; Citizens Seek CM’s Action | Wikipedia

Nashik: State Minister for Fisheries and Ports, Nitesh Rane, is facing severe criticism for remarks he made during an event titled ‘Hinduncha Rupaya Hindunachh’ that is ‘Hindu Money for Hindus Only', organised by the group ‘Hindu Hit Raksha Nashik'. He appealed that only Hindu traders should be permitted to conduct business within the precincts of Hindu temples and urged people not to engage in transactions with individuals possessing a 'jihadi mentality'.

This statement has sparked a wave of outrage across Nashik, prompting citizens who cherish constitutional values to demand immediate action from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (who also holds the home portfolio) and the Police Commissioner.

Speaking at the ‘Hindu Hit Raksha’ event during his visit to Nashik last Saturday, Nitesh Rane stated, “Hindu money should be for Hindus only. Purchases should be made exclusively from Hindu-owned shops. The revenue generated from such transactions should be utilised for the preservation of the Hindu faith and for the collective empowerment of the Hindu community.”

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Referring to the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held in Nashik next year, he asserted, “The Kumbh Mela is a festival of the Hindu religion. Therefore, it is our firm stance that only Hindu-owned shops and businesses should be granted permission to operate within the Kumbh Mela premises.”

He further added, “If one cannot speak about the interests of Hindus within a ‘Hindu Nation', then where else is one supposed to speak?” He also reiterated his appeal to refrain from engaging in financial transactions with businesspersons who insult Hindu religious sentiments or who harbour a ‘Jihadi mentality'. During the event, a directory and a website featuring 1,364 Hindu traders across 57 different business categories were officially launched. Rane also called for this initiative to be implemented across the entire state and throughout the country.

Outrage Among Constitution-Loving Citizens

These remarks have triggered strong reactions across Nashik. Raju Desle, an office-bearer of the group ‘Sanvidhan Premi Nashikkar’ (Constitution-Loving Nashikites), stated, “This statement by Minister Nitesh Rane constitutes a direct insult to the Constitution. While the Constitution grants equal rights to all religions, the minister is nonetheless encouraging religious discrimination. This is akin to a ‘religious jihad'. Desle criticised the fact that, even as the administration is striving to organise a ‘Green Kumbh’ in Nashik, a state minister has made a statement reminiscent of ‘religious jihad'.

“If elected representatives and ministers who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution are spreading religious hatred, then when will action be taken against them?” Desle questioned. He demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (who also holds the home portfolio), the home department, and the police commissioner take cognisance of this matter and initiate immediate action.

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Background of the Event

This event was organised by the organisation ‘Hindu Hit Raksha Nashik’ (Protection of Hindu Interests, Nashik). During the event, a directory and website featuring Hindu artisans and small-scale entrepreneurs were launched. The programme included appeals for the Hindu community to unite for the sake of its collective interests and to strengthen its economic standing.

Minister Nitesh Rane’s statement has heated up the political atmosphere in Nashik. Constitution-loving citizens and several political parties have registered their strong protest regarding this issue. Further reactions to this matter are expected to emerge over the coming days.