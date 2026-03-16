Pune Likely To Witness Thunderstorm Activity On March 18–19 | Representative

Pune: Light thunderstorm activity and brief spells of rain may occur in Pune on March 18 and 19, according to forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Weather scientist Vineet Kumar also indicated that thunderstorm rain is possible in Pune on these dates. He shared the update on social media on Monday, pointing to the likelihood of light thunderstorm activity in and around the city.

According to the IMD forecast, parts of Pune may experience thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall during this period. The weather activity is expected to be localised and short in duration. Officials have not issued any warning for severe weather conditions in the city so far.

Meteorologists note that such brief thunderstorm activity can occur during March due to seasonal weather changes. Rising daytime temperatures combined with limited moisture in the atmosphere sometimes lead to the formation of isolated clouds that may produce light rain or thunderstorms.

While the forecast suggests the possibility of rain, weather experts say the overall conditions are expected to remain largely stable across the region.

Residents have been advised to keep track of updates and advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department for the latest information on local weather conditions.