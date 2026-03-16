LPG Crunch Hits Pune IT Hubs; TCS, Infosys, Wipro Employees Told To Bring Own Food | Sourced

Pune: The ongoing conflict in West Asia has begun affecting corporate campuses in India, with a shortage of LPG supplies disrupting food services at several major IT companies. After similar issues surfaced at Infosys, other technology giants such as Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant, and Wipro are now experiencing similar problems as cooking gas availability drops in corporate kitchens across cities like Pune and Bengaluru.



Last week, Infosys, through its Pune campus canteen committee, advised employees to bring their own meals to work. Vendors operating food counters informed staff that they were receiving limited LPG supplies and were unable to function at full capacity. Employees were also requested to refrain from planning events on campus that would necessitate catering services.





The situation has since extended to other companies. At the Tata Consultancy Services campus located in the Commerce Zone in Yerawada, Pune, employees were informed about the LPG shortage starting Monday, March 9. Staff members were asked to carry food from home as the reduced gas supply forced canteens to limit their offerings, with dal and rice being the only meals available for several days.



However, the impact has not been uniform across all TCS facilities in the city. At the company’s Sahyadri Park campus in Hinjewadi Phase 3, considered one of its major operational hubs, canteens were still operating normally until Friday, with the usual menu and live food counters functioning. Employees there indicated that if the gas shortage continues, similar restrictions could soon be introduced.



The crisis appears to be more severe at the International Tech Park Bangalore campus in Whitefield, where employees have already been asked to carry food from home since March 11. Staff members reported that canteen options were drastically reduced, leaving only basic items like lemon rice and sandwiches available.





For employees living in hostels or paying guest accommodations, the situation has become even more challenging. Many of these establishments have also cut down their menus or temporarily shut their kitchens due to the shortage of LPG cylinders.





At Cognizant’s Pune campus, several live food counters serving dishes like South Indian items, pulao, and pav bhaji have been closed until further notice. The cafeteria currently serves only basic rice plate meals. Employees say that if the LPG shortage persists, the company may consider allowing work-from-home or hybrid work arrangements for non-essential roles.



A similar pattern has emerged at Wipro’s Hinjewadi campus in Pune. Fast-food counters, including those offering Chinese dishes and other snacks, have been suspended due to the LPG crunch. Cafeterias are now limited to serving simple rice plates as vendors struggle with reduced gas supplies.



Industry representatives say the crisis is particularly affecting employees who depend heavily on workplace canteens or outside eateries.

This problem is mainly affecting employees who are bachelors and rely entirely on company cafeterias or nearby food outlets, both of which are now facing disruptions due to the LPG shortage.



Mane has urged IT companies to temporarily permit a “work from hometown” option until LPG supplies stabilise and corporate canteens return to normal operations.