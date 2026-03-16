Pune Horror! Youth Called To Meet Girlfriend, Brutally Killed By Her Relatives In Kothrud

Kothrud Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | FIle Photo

Pune: A 23-year-old youth was brutally murdered in Pune’s Kothrud area late on Saturday night after he was allegedly lured to a location by a girl he was in a relationship with. The victim has been identified as Nagesh Sanjay Jadhav, a resident of Shivajinagar. Pune Police have registered a murder case against more than 10 people, including members of the girl’s family.

According to the complaint filed by Nagesh’s mother, the incident took place on Saturday night (14th March). At around 7:15 pm, Nagesh received a phone call and left his house. His family later learnt that he had gone to meet the girl in Kothrud.

About 45 minutes later, Nagesh’s mother received a call from his mobile phone. The caller allegedly used abusive language and said that Nagesh was in their custody and had been beaten. The caller also threatened that if the family did not reach him within 10 minutes, they would throw him down.

Police stated that the complainant claims she and her relatives rushed to Megacity near SNDT College in Kothrud after receiving the call. When they reached the spot, they found Nagesh lying on a terrace without clothes and covered in blood. Several men and women were allegedly beating him with wooden sticks, as well as kicks and punches.

The injured youth was immediately taken to Ratna Hospital and later shifted to Sassoon General Hospital for further treatment. However, doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Before his death, Nagesh reportedly told his mother that the girl had called him to the location and that her family members had then attacked him.

Following the incident, Kothrud Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) registered a murder case against more than 10 people, including the girl’s father, mother, uncle and other relatives. Police suspect the attack was planned in advance.

Officials said teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused. The incident has created tension in the Kothrud and Shivajinagar areas, with the victim’s family demanding strict action against those involved.