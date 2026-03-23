Pune: Who Is Harshvardhan Sadgir? Nashik-Based Wrestler Who Won The Maharashtra Kesari Title For The Second Time In 2026 | Anand Chaini

Pune: Harshvardhan Sadgir won the Maharashtra Kesari title for the second time after defeating Mahendra Gaikwad in a close final at the 68th Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championship. The match ended 4-3 in Sadgir’s favour on Sunday night.

According to spectators present at the match, the final bout was intense. Gaikwad started aggressively and took an early lead. Sadgir stayed calm and defended well. Both wrestlers were tied 1-1 in the first round. In the second round, Sadgir gained points after Gaikwad was penalised for passivity. He then scored two more points to secure the win.

Earlier, Gaikwad reached the final by defeating Sikandar Shaikh 3-0 in the mud division. The match was closely fought, but Gaikwad maintained control. Sadgir entered the final after a dominant performance against Jay Patil in the mat division. He won 10-0 in just two and a half minutes.

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Both finalists train under Arjuna Award-winning coach Kaka Pawar. This made the final more special and competitive.

The tournament was held in Wagholi and saw a large turnout of wrestling fans. The closing ceremony was grand and attended by several top leaders, officials and celebrities.

Organiser Ramkrishna Anna Satav Patil said the event was completed in just 37 days, thanks to the support of local residents. He added that the aim was to bring wrestling to cities and attract corporate support.

Education Minister Dada Bhuse said the government will start special sports schools for children. Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne praised the organisers and said the state will support wrestlers.

Many dignitaries, including political leaders and sports officials, attended the event. The tournament ended on a high note, celebrating the strong wrestling culture of Maharashtra.

Read Also Pune: 68th Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championship Begins In Wagholi With Grand Inauguration

Who is Harshvardhan Sadgir?

Harshvardhan Sadgir is a well-known traditional wrestler from Maharashtra. He is a pehlwan who competes in kushti. He became widely known after winning the Maharashtra Kesari title twice on Sunday. This made him a “Double Maharashtra Kesari”.

The Maharashtra Kesari 2026 event took place in Wagholi in Pune. He defeated Mahendra Gaikwad in the final match. The match was very close and ended 4-3 in his favour. This win placed him among a small group of wrestlers who have won the title twice.

He had earlier won his first Maharashtra Kesari title in 2020. After this win, he started gaining attention in the wrestling world. Over time, he built a strong name through his performances.

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Sadgir is from Nashik in Maharashtra. He comes from a simple family. His father works as a school clerk. He trained from a young age and followed a strict routine. His main coach has been Arjuna Award-winning wrestler Kaka Pawar.

He is known for his calm and smart style in wrestling. He performs strongly on the mat. His matches are often controlled and well planned.

After winning in 2026, he also made news for another reason. He said he would step away from mat wrestling. Reports said he was unhappy due to a lack of government support and job opportunities.

Even with limited personal details available, he is now seen as one of the top wrestlers in Maharashtra. His journey shows strong discipline and hard work.