Pune: 68th Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championship Begins In Wagholi With Grand Inauguration | Anand Chaini

Pune: The 68th Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championship began in Wagholi on Wednesday evening, with the inauguration held at the Late Ajit Dada Pawar Sports City. The five-day tournament will continue till 22nd March.

Wrestlers In Action During Inaugaral Bout | Anand Chaini

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar inaugurated the prestigious event in the presence of several dignitaries, including Maharashtra Minister of State Madhuri Misal, Pune City Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and local leaders.

Around 850 wrestlers from 45 districts across Maharashtra are taking part in the championship. Matches will be held in morning and evening sessions over the next few days.

The venue has been specially prepared within a month for the event. Organisers have set up four wrestling arenas, including two mud pits and two mat-based rings. Seating arrangements have been made for around 15,000 to 20,000 spectators, along with additional standing space.

A separate gallery has been arranged for women spectators, and large screens have been installed across the ground for better viewing.

Various Weight Categories

Competitions are being held across multiple weight categories, including 57 kg, 61 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 74 kg, 79 kg, 86 kg, 92 kg and 97 kg, along with the open “Maharashtra Kesari” group.

Accommodation for wrestlers has been arranged at the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) Educational Rehabilitation Project, which can host up to 800 participants.

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Valuable Prices

Winners in each category will receive a Bullet motorcycle, while runners-up will be awarded two-wheelers. The runner-up of the main Maharashtra Kesari title will get a Scorpio car. The overall winner will be awarded the traditional silver mace along with a Fortuner car.

The final bout is scheduled for March 22, where the new Maharashtra Kesari will be crowned. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to attend the concluding match.

Traffic and parking arrangements have been made at multiple locations across Wagholi, and residents have been advised to avoid heavy vehicles near the venue to prevent congestion.