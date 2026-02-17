Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar To Inaugurate Major Agriculture Expo In Beed District | Sourced

Beed: A major state-level agriculture exhibition focusing on modern farming techniques and sustainable agricultural development will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar at Ashti in Beed district on February 19, 2026.

The third edition of the Dr Swaminathan State-Level Agriculture Exhibition, regarded as one of the largest agricultural events in the Marathwada region, will commence at 11 am and is expected to draw a large turnout of farmers, agricultural scientists, students, agri-entrepreneurs and local citizens from across Maharashtra. The exhibition is being organised with the objective of familiarising farmers with evolving technologies and encouraging a shift towards sustainable and profitable farming practices.

The event will feature stalls and demonstrations highlighting the latest developments in agricultural machinery, irrigation and water conservation methods, climate-resilient crop varieties, changes in cropping patterns, organic and natural farming, animal husbandry, dairy development and agro-processing industries. Experts from various agricultural universities and private companies will also interact with farmers, offering technical guidance and practical solutions to on-field challenges.

Organiser and former MLA Bhimrao Dhonde said the exhibition aims to bridge the gap between research and farmers by bringing modern agricultural knowledge directly to the grassroots. “With climate change and water scarcity posing serious challenges, it is essential to guide farmers towards innovative, sustainable and cost-effective farming practices,” he said.

Several senior leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend the inauguration, including Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane, Animal Husbandry, Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde, and former minister Dhananjay Munde.

Former MLA Bhimrao Dhonde will serve as chairman of the reception committee. Organisers said the exhibition will run for several days and is expected to play a significant role in strengthening the agricultural economy of the region by empowering farmers with knowledge, innovation and market-orientated approaches.