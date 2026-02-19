Pune: Spectator Storms Arena, Attempts To Attack Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh During Bout In Mulshi | WATCH VIDEO

Pune: Spectator Storms Arena, Attempts To Attack Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh During Bout In Mulshi | Sourced

Pune: A shocking incident occurred during a high-stakes wrestling competition organised on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Paud village in Mulshi tehsil of Pune District. A spectator stormed into the arena and tried to attack renowned wrestler Sikandar Shaikh, which caused an immediate uproar. The entire episode was captured on mobile cameras.

Watch Video:

The event featured a much-anticipated match between Mauli Kokate and Sikandar Shaikh with a prize purse of Rs 11 lakh. A massive crowd from the surrounding regions had gathered to witness the bout. The match was officiated by international-grade referee Rohidas Appa.

According to eyewitnesses, both wrestlers battled fiercely for nearly an hour. As no result was reached, the organisers announced over the loudspeaker that the match would not be stopped until a winner was declared.

Following the announcement, Mauli Kokate appeared to become more aggressive. Footage shows him repeatedly striking Sikandar’s neck. While Sikandar maintained his composure for a long time, he eventually lost his patience and began to retaliate with force.

Spectators at the match said that as the atmosphere grew tense, a supporter of Mauli Kokate suddenly breached the arena and attempted to strike Sikandar Shaikh. Within moments, several other supporters rushed into the ring, appearing to charge at Sikandar.

Realising the situation was spiralling out of control, the organisers and referees intervened to separate the two wrestlers. They managed to push the intruders out of the arena and bring the situation under control.

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. While the identity of the young man who entered the ring and attacked Sikandar Shaikh has not yet been confirmed, wrestling fans and enthusiasts are outraged, demanding strict legal action against him.