Pune: Ramdas Athawale Seeks Crackdown On ‘Fake Babas’, Demands Action Against Ashok Kharat | File Photo

Pune: Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Sunday demanded strict action against self-styled godmen and those spreading superstition, saying such elements are cheating common citizens across Maharashtra. He specifically called for action against “fake baba” Captain Ashok Kharat.

Athawale was speaking at a programme organised by the Republican Party of India (RPI) in Pune. He said incidents involving fraudulent godmen have increased in recent times, and the government must take firm steps to control such practices. He added that people are being misled in the name of faith, and authorities must act strongly to protect citizens.

Referring to the case of Captain Ashok Kharat, which has recently drawn attention in the state, Athawale said strict legal action should be ensured against those found guilty. He stressed that no one should be allowed to exploit people under the guise of spirituality or religion.

Athawale also spoke about a recent plane crash involving the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. He said there is no immediate indication of sabotage in the incident. However, he demanded a thorough investigation to find the exact cause of the crash.

He further said that strict action should be taken against the airline company if any negligence is found. Athawale added that ensuring passenger safety must be the top priority, and accountability should be fixed after the investigation.

His remarks come amid growing concerns over public safety, both in cases of alleged fraud by godmen and incidents involving transport and aviation.