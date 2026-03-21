'Fraud Disciples In Politics Should Also Face Action': Sena UBT, Cong Reacts On Rupali Chakankar's Resignation Amid Ashok Kharat Row

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray reacted to Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar's resignation over her association with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, held for rape. The former Maharashtra CM, while addressing a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan, said 'fraud disciples' who follow 'fraud godmen' should face action.

Notably, Rupali Chakankar has resigned as the Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission following mounting pressure over her alleged association with Ashok Kharat, who is facing serious accusations of sexually exploiting hundreds of women.

Coming to Thackeray's statement, he said, "If those who are following the law are going to follow such fraud godmen, then their fraud disciples who are seen in politics should also face action."

Criticising Chakankar, Congress leader Hussain Dalwai said she was the same woman who used to protect the Kharat with an umbrella, wash his feet.

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On the other hand, the Congress Legislature Party leader, Vijay Wadettiwar, launched a scathing attack on the Mahayuti government, alleging that the administration is actively suppressing the fraudulent godman Kharat scandal. Wadettiwar added that though Rupali Chakankar has resigned from her post, action should also be taken against the big fish involved in this case.

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"How can someone who places their faith in astrology and regressive, evil practices provide justice to the women of this state? Her resignation is merely a facade; a thorough and deep investigation into this entire matter is the need of the hour," Wadettiwar remarked. "Maharashtra has been humiliated, the government has been humiliated, he added.

Ashok Kharat, who heads a temple trust at Sinnar and had several political leaders visit him over the years, was arrested by Nashik Police on Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman.

As per the complainant, he called her to his office sometime in 2022 after her marriage, claiming that his astrological predictions point to a threat to her husband’s life and she needed to perform certain rituals to ward it off. He then gave her a sedative-laced drink and raped her, the woman alleged, claiming that he raped her multiple times over the next three years.