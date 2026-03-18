Video Of Rupali Chakankar Washing Feet Of Rape Accused Ashok Thorat Goes Viral; NCP-SP Demands Her Resignation | Sourced

Pune: A major political controversy has erupted after a video allegedly showing Rupali Chakankar washing the feet of Ashok Kharat went viral on social media. The backlash has intensified as Kharat is currently under arrest in a rape and exploitation case.



The timing of the video has triggered widespread outrage, with critics questioning the conduct of Chakankar, who heads the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. Many have argued that such actions compromise the credibility of an institution meant to safeguard women’s rights, especially when the individual involved is facing serious criminal allegations.

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The controversy has now taken a political turn, with opposition leaders and social media users demanding accountability. Questions are being raised over whether Chakankar will step down from her post. “Will Rupali Chakankar give her resignation now?” has become a key point of debate online.



The issue has also put the spotlight on the Nationalist Congress Party leadership. Political circles are asking whether Sunil Tatkare will take action and remove her from the position. At the same time, questions are being directed at Sharad Pawar’s party, with critics asking if the party will respond to the growing controversy and public sentiment.



Adding to the outrage are reports that multiple objectionable videos involving women were allegedly recovered during the police investigation into Kharat, further intensifying scrutiny around those associated with him.





The incident has sparked a larger debate on accountability, ethics, and the responsibility of public office bearers, particularly those holding positions related to women’s welfare and justice.