Pune: PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi Inspects Sanitation, Health Services Across Multiple City Areas | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi on Wednesday conducted a field inspection across several parts of the city, including Durga Devi Hill, to review sanitation, waste management and health services.

The inspection covered areas such as Kudalwadi, Chikhali, Punawale, Talwade, Rupi Nagar and Triveni Nagar. The PCMC Commissioner personally checked road cleanliness, garbage collection systems and public health facilities.

At Durga Devi Hill, Dr Suryawanshi reviewed cleanliness, waste handling and public amenities. He also inspected public toilets and directed officials to ensure regular cleaning and proper maintenance. He said the hill is an important city landmark and attracts visitors, and basic facilities must be well-maintained.

He also asked officials to protect and preserve the plant and tree species in the area. During the visit, he interacted with local residents to understand their concerns.

The Commissioner later visited the water purification plant at Sector 23 to review the treatment process. He also inspected the Yamuna Nagar Health Office in Nigdi and checked the attendance records of staff.

Dr Suryawanshi instructed employees to follow duty timings strictly and warned that negligence in public service would not be tolerated.

Officials, including Assistant Health Officer Mahesh Adhav, Chief Health Inspector Kanchan Kumar Indalkar and other health staff, were present during the inspection.

The Commissioner also reviewed ward-level operations and sought details on waste collection, health team deployment and ongoing cleanliness drives. He stressed the need to improve the overall quality of civic services.