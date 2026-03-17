Sewage, Water, Revenue: New PCMC Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi Lays Out Massive City Overhaul Plan In Pimpri-Chinchwad

IAS Dr Vijay Suryawanshi | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Newly appointed Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said on Monday that solving the city’s water problem will be his top priority. He assured that key pipeline projects will be fast-tracked and efforts will be made to provide a daily water supply.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge on Monday, Dr Suryawanshi said the water situation in the city is serious. He said planning must be done for the next 25 years due to rapid population growth. He added that the contractor for the Bhama Askhed pipeline has been removed and a new tender will be floated as soon as possible. The remaining work is expected to be completed in seven months.

He said work on the Pavana closed pipeline is stuck in arbitration, but efforts will be made to restart it. The civic body will also take up a project to bring water from the Andhra dam.

At present, water is being lifted from the Nighoje embankment, but it is contaminated. The administration is planning to source water from Thokarwadi and Mulshi dams to improve supply quality.

The commissioner highlighted the growing pressure on infrastructure. He said the city’s population is increasing by around 1.5 lakh every year and has reached nearly 38 lakh. He said future development will be planned keeping this growth in mind.

Efforts Ongoing To Increase Revenue

On finances, he said efforts are being made to increase revenue. A recent survey found 3.7 lakh new or extended properties, of which 1.42 lakh have already been taxed. The remaining will soon be brought under the tax net. Pending dues will also be recovered.

Dr Suryawanshi said a 1,000-km sewage pipeline network is planned for the city. Around 200 km of work has been completed so far.

He also warned against illegal constructions. He said no new unauthorised structures will be allowed, and ward officers will be held responsible if violations occur.

Fixed Deposits May Be Used; Debts Will Be Cleared In 3 Years

On the financial position, he said the civic body has fixed deposits of Rs 5,690 crore. If needed, these may be used for development works. He added that the corporation has a debt of Rs 336.89 crore and contractor liabilities of Rs 4,000 crore to be cleared over the next three years.

The commissioner said the administration will work closely with public representatives to address citizens’ issues. He also stressed improving waste management, promoting composting, enhancing school education, supporting sports and working towards making the city clean and pollution-free.