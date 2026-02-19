Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Mayor Ravi Landge Slams Water Supply Dept, Seeks Urgent Fix For Polluted Supply | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Following a surge in complaints regarding contaminated and low-pressure water supplies across various parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad over the past few days, newly elected Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Mayor Ravi Landge took officials of the water supply department to task. Mayor Landge ordered the Water Supply Department to take immediate measures regarding the contaminated water and ensure the supply of clean and pure water.

For several days, areas including Chinchwad, Chikhali, and Moshi have been receiving contaminated water at low pressure. PCMC’s Water Supply Department has shifted the blame onto the state’s Water Resources Department, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

The civic administration claimed that the large-scale discharge of sewage into the Indrayani River is affecting city residents. In light of the rising complaints, PCMC Mayor Landge held a meeting with the Water Supply Department of PCMC.

Deputy Mayor Sharmila Babar, House Leader Prashant Shitole, Leader of Opposition Bhausaheb Bhoir, Additional Commissioner Vikrant Bagade, Joint City Engineer (Water Supply) Ajay Suryawanshi, and Executive Engineers Mahesh Kawale, Rajendra Morankar, Deepak Patil, and Mahesh Baride were present.

The newly elected office bearers sought information on what actions the department has taken in areas receiving contaminated water and what measures are being implemented to address the low pressure. A reserve of 100 million litres of water from the Andra Dam is allocated for the city. However, the PCMC has not yet laid an underground pipeline to the dam, meaning it cannot receive water directly via pipeline.

Instead, unpurified and unprocessed water is lifted from the Indrayani River embankment at Nighoje, which is a temporary setup. Currently, 90 million litres of water are lifted daily, treated at the Chikhali water treatment plant, and supplied to residents in Moshi, Borhadewadi, Chikhali, Dudulgaon, Wadmukhwadi, Chovisawadi, and Charholi. Despite this, complaints of contaminated water from these areas have increased.

‘Change Contractor for Bhama Askhed Project’

Mayor Landge noted that 70% of the work on the Bhama Askhed pipeline project is complete. Since the work is progressing slowly, he ordered that the contractor be replaced and a new tender process be initiated.

Once this pipeline is finished, the city will receive 167 million litres of clean water, eliminating the need to draw raw water from the Nighoje embankment. The Mayor also suggested initiating the tender process to complete the Andra water scheme.

40% Water Leakage

Currently, there is a daily shortage of about five lakh litres of water, with 40% lost to leakage. House Leader Shitole instructed that water leakage must be stopped immediately. He suggested the phased renovation of old and dilapidated pipelines and the effective implementation of a modern, smart monitoring system. He further directed the department to submit a concrete action plan to ensure a smooth water supply.