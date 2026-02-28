₹9,322 Crore Budget Presented By PCMC, No Increase In Property Tax Or Water Charges In Pimpri-Chinchwad – Here's All You Need To Know

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Following the conclusion of four years of administrative rule, the first budget involving elected representatives for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was presented on Saturday. The core budget for the 2026-27 financial year stands at Rs 5,655.73 crore, reaching a total of Rs 9,322.17 crore when including central and state government-sponsored schemes. Notably, no hike in property tax or water charges has been proposed.

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar presented the budget to the newly elected Standing Committee Chairman, Abhishek Barne. The session was attended by Additional Commissioners Trupti Sandbhor and Vikrant Bagade, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Pravin Jain, along with Standing Committee members and officials.

Due to a delicate financial situation, the Rs 9,322.17 crore budget for 2026-27 features no new major projects. Instead, the focus is on “polishing” and completing existing ventures. The budget has decreased by Rs 353 crore compared to the last financial year, maintaining a surplus of Rs 5 crore.

PCMC currently holds Rs 5,690 crore in fixed deposits (Rs 1,455 crore in general funds and Rs 4,235 crore in reserved/other funds). Conversely, the corporation has a debt of Rs 559.11 crore, which includes Rs 200 crore in green bonds, Rs 200 crore in municipal bonds, and a Rs 159.11 crore loan from the World Bank.

Funding for development works under regional ward offices, which usually ranges between Rs 125 and Rs 140 crore, has seen a sharp decline to just Rs 65.67 crore total across all eight regional wards this year.

Budget Highlights

- Various Development Works: Rs 1,186 crore

- Special Civil Engineering Schemes: Rs 436.94 crore

- Mayor’s Fund: Rs 50 crore

- Urban Poor Schemes: Rs 1,953 crore

- Women’s Welfare Schemes: Rs 99 crore

- Disability Welfare Schemes: Rs 68.30 crore

- Water Supply Capital Works: Rs 155.73 crore

- Public Transport: Rs 400 crore

- Land Acquisition: Rs 100 crore

- Anti-Encroachment System: Rs 10 crore

- Smart City Projects: Rs 50 crore

- AMRUT Scheme: ₹54.45 crore

Zonal Office Allocations

Zone A: Rs 6.29 crore | Zone B: Rs 11.49 crore | Zone C: Rs 10.25 crore | Zone D: Rs 11.44 crore Zone E: Rs 3.70 crore | Zone F: Rs 9.30 crore | Zone G: Rs 5.28 crore | Zone H: Rs 7.92 crore

Revenue Projections (Income):

- GST Subsidy: Rs 2,788 crore

- Property Tax: Rs 1,100 crore

- Building Permission Dept: Rs 750 crore

- Water Charges: Rs 199 crore

- Investment Interest: Rs 160 crore

- Govt Subsidies: Rs 379.47 crore

Expenditure Breakdown:

- Public Works: Rs 1,057.25 crore

- Health: Rs 843.07 crore

- Civic Amenities: Rs 569.91 crore

- Admin/Planning: Rs 1,353 crore

- Sanitation/Solid Waste: Rs 336.46 crore

- Urban Forestry: ₹281.78 crore

Key Specialised Projects

- Tertiary Sewage Treatment: To prevent river pollution, Tertiary Treatment Plant (TTP) projects will be initiated. This includes a 100 MLD capacity plant for agricultural and industrial use and a 10 MLD plant for non-potable residential use, to be developed via Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

- Polishing Existing Infrastructure:

The budget emphasises the completion of several ongoing projects:

- PCMC Administrative Building and Pimpri Railway Flyover.

- Moshi Hospital and Thergaon Cancer Hospital.

- Fire Academy Building and Mamurdi-Sangawade-Hinjawadi Bridge.

- City Center (Chinchwad Station) and Annasaheb Magar Stadium.

- Harit Setu (Green Bridge), Bhama Askhed Water Treatment Plant.

- Mula-Indrayani River Rejuvenation and Talwade Biodiversity Park.