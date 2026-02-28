 VIDEO: Pune Police Parade 20-Year-Old Vehicle Vandal Linked To 22 Criminal Cases
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Pune Police Parade 20-Year-Old Vehicle Vandal Linked To 22 Criminal Cases

VIDEO: Pune Police Parade 20-Year-Old Vehicle Vandal Linked To 22 Criminal Cases

The accused, identified as Sultan Rehman Sheikh (20), was arrested following a detailed investigation into a series of vehicle damage complaints reported from different parts of the city

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Pune Police Parade 20-Year-Old Vehicle Vandal Linked To 22 Criminal Cases | Video Screengrab

Laxmi Nagar Police have arrested a 20-year-old accused in connection with 22 criminal cases across Pune, including multiple incidents of vehicle vandalism. The accused was paraded by the police in the jurisdiction of Yerawada on Friday evening.

The accused, identified as Sultan Rehman Sheikh (20), was arrested following a detailed investigation into a series of vehicle damage complaints reported from different parts of the city. During interrogation, police uncovered his alleged involvement in 22 separate criminal incidents.

Read Also
Pune To Get Two New Dog Shelters At Bhugaon & Shindewadi; 50% Construction Completed
article-image

To reassure citizens and demonstrate swift action against anti-social activities, the police took the accused to various crime scenes in the affected localities.

Ravindra Kadam, Police Inspector of Laxmi Nagar Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the accused is a notorious criminal, with 22 cases registered against him across police jurisdictions, including Lashkar, Yerawada, Kondhwa, Samarth, Farashkhana, Khadak, Koregaon Park and Bund Garden.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: MMRDA Moves To Adopt Global Infrastructure Governance Standards With KPMG
Mumbai: MMRDA Moves To Adopt Global Infrastructure Governance Standards With KPMG
Who Is Vaneeza Sattar? Pakistani Actress Rumoured To Be Shoaib Malik's 4th Wife
Who Is Vaneeza Sattar? Pakistani Actress Rumoured To Be Shoaib Malik's 4th Wife
IIM Mumbai 2026 Placements: Highest Package Offered Rs 71.4 LPA; Consulting Leads the With 123 Offers
IIM Mumbai 2026 Placements: Highest Package Offered Rs 71.4 LPA; Consulting Leads the With 123 Offers
Iran Retaliates; Fires 35-70 Missiles At Israel After Preemptive Strikes On Tehran; Sirens Blaze Across Tel Aviv
Iran Retaliates; Fires 35-70 Missiles At Israel After Preemptive Strikes On Tehran; Sirens Blaze Across Tel Aviv
Read Also
Pune's Unopened Projects: Two Years After Completion, Keshavnagar-Amanora Park Town Underpass Still...
article-image

Kadam added that the accused had created terror in these areas over the past few months and that appropriate action has now been taken. Further investigation is underway.

Follow us on