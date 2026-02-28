VIDEO: Pune Police Parade 20-Year-Old Vehicle Vandal Linked To 22 Criminal Cases | Video Screengrab

Laxmi Nagar Police have arrested a 20-year-old accused in connection with 22 criminal cases across Pune, including multiple incidents of vehicle vandalism. The accused was paraded by the police in the jurisdiction of Yerawada on Friday evening.

The accused, identified as Sultan Rehman Sheikh (20), was arrested following a detailed investigation into a series of vehicle damage complaints reported from different parts of the city. During interrogation, police uncovered his alleged involvement in 22 separate criminal incidents.

To reassure citizens and demonstrate swift action against anti-social activities, the police took the accused to various crime scenes in the affected localities.

Ravindra Kadam, Police Inspector of Laxmi Nagar Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the accused is a notorious criminal, with 22 cases registered against him across police jurisdictions, including Lashkar, Yerawada, Kondhwa, Samarth, Farashkhana, Khadak, Koregaon Park and Bund Garden.

Kadam added that the accused had created terror in these areas over the past few months and that appropriate action has now been taken. Further investigation is underway.