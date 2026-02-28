Pune Crime: Drunk Husband Murders Wife In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Nigdi, Minor Son Files Complaint

Nigdi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A family dispute turned into a nightmare in Pimpri-Chinchwad after a woman was strangled by her own husband on Thursday in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Nigdi area. The husband was detained by the Nigdi Police after the woman’s son from her first marriage complained to the police.

The deceased has been identified as Gayatri Manoj Rathod (37). Her husband, Manoj Balubhai Rathod (39, Ota Scheme), has been arrested. The deceased’s 16-year-old son filed a complaint with the Nigdi Police Station.

The accused has been charged under the BNS sections 103 (punishment for murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Bansode, in charge of the Nigdi Police Station, said that the accused has been placed under police custody by the court.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sr PI Bansode said, “The couple had a problem for the past few days, and our investigation tells us that there used to be constant fights between them. Even on the night of the murder, there was another fight before it happened. The accused husband was drunk.”

Bansode also said that the husband had issues with alcohol, and frequent fights used to take place after he drank alcohol.

According to police reports, on Thursday at around 3 AM, an argument ensued between the deceased and the accused. The accused was under the influence of alcohol, and the fight took a distressing turn. The accused physically assaulted Gayatri, pushed her to the floor, and strangled her tightly using her dupatta (scarf). Gayatri died in the incident.

Police stated that this was the couple's second marriage. The deceased had a son from her previous marriage, while the accused had two children from his first marriage. They didn't have children from the second marriage.

Man Assaults & Robs Friend For Refusing Alcohol Money

In a separate incident, a man brutally assaulted his own friend and snatched his money and mobile phone out of anger because the friend refused to provide money for alcohol and CNG. The incident took place on Tuesday (February 24) around 9:30 PM at Moshi on the Nashik-Pune Highway.

Sandeep Ramchandra Gunjal (43, Karve Nagar, Pune) filed a complaint regarding this at the MIDC Bhosari Police Station. Following the complaint, Amol Dnyaneshwar Shinde (35, Karve Nagar, Pune) has been arrested.

According to the police, the complainant and the accused had stopped at a wine shop for drinks. After drinking, the accused demanded money. When the complainant refused, the accused smashed the complainant's Oppo mobile phone on the ground, causing damage. He further assaulted the complainant with kicks and punches and forcibly took Rs 8,000 from his pocket. The complainant suffered two fractured ribs in the assault. MIDC Bhosari Police are investigating the case.