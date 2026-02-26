 Pune: Viral Video Captures Brazen Chain Snatching In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Police Launch Hunt For Suspects | WATCH
The latest incident occurred on Tuesday (24th February) at approximately 8:15 PM, within the jurisdiction of the Dighi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate). A woman was targeted by two unidentified men on a motorcycle

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Viral Video Captures Brazen Chain Snatching In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Police Launch Hunt For Suspects | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking video has gone viral on social media depicting a daylight robbery in the Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Dighi area. This video has highlighted a concerning surge in chain-snatching incidents across Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune City.

Watch Video:

The latest incident occurred on Tuesday (24th February) at approximately 8:15 PM, within the jurisdiction of the Dighi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate). A woman was targeted by two unidentified men on a motorcycle.

According to available details, the theft took place directly in front of Bafna Jewellers in the Dighi area.

Police said that the two suspects approached the victim on a motorcycle and forcibly snatched a gold necklace weighing approximately 2.5 tolas from her neck. The speed and aggression of the attack were captured on local surveillance. This incident has sparked widespread alarm among residents.

Descriptions provided by authorities indicate that the motorcycle driver was wearing a white shirt and a helmet, while the pillion rider wore a reddish shirt with a scarf tied around his face to conceal his identity. Immediately after the robbery, the perpetrators sped away from the scene toward the Alandi area.

The Dighi Police are currently reviewing extensive CCTV footage from the vicinity to track the escape route and identify the vehicle’s registration details. Police officials said that crime branch units are active as well. While the investigation remains ongoing, local authorities have issued a public advisory urging women to remain vigilant and take extra precautions regarding their jewellery when stepping out of their homes.

