Pune–Konkan Connectivity To Boost As NHAI Plans For A Safer Alternative To Tamhini Ghat

Pune: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is currently working on a proposal to create a safer and more efficient alternative to the scenic Tamhini Ghat, a vital road corridor connecting Pune with the Konkan region. It may include either a new tunnel or an entirely fresh road alignment to overcome persistent issues such as landslides, sharp bends and heavy congestion, especially during the monsoon season.

The Centre has already accorded national highway status to the Pune–Dighi Port stretch, underlining its strategic importance. At present, the route to Dighi Port runs through Pune–Chandani Chowk–Paud–Tamhini–Mangaon–Dighi. However, the steep gradients and narrow curves along the ghat section significantly slow traffic and pose safety challenges, particularly for heavy goods vehicles travelling to and from the port and the industrial belt near Mangaon in Raigad district.

Officials emphasised that developing a wider and safer corridor is crucial for ensuring the smooth transportation of cargo and strengthening connectivity between Pune and the Konkan coast. An improved alignment is also expected to reduce travel time and benefit trade, tourism and regional development across western Maharashtra.

NHAI is currently examining multiple alternatives. One proposal suggests constructing a new route via Panshet–Mangaon–Dighi Port, bypassing the existing Tamhini stretch altogether. Another option involves upgrading the present ghat road by easing dangerous curves and building a tunnel between Dongarwadi and Tamhini to shorten the distance and enhance safety.

The need for an alternative route has become increasingly urgent. Tamhini Ghat receives intense rainfall, making it prone to frequent landslides and road blockages during the monsoon. Additionally, weekend tourist traffic, particularly in the rainy season, often leads to long queues and severe congestion. Narrow stretches and steep turns further increase accident risks and make overtaking difficult for goods carriers. Authorities believe that a re-engineered and modernised route will not only enhance safety but also strengthen Pune’s connectivity with the Konkan region, boosting economic and logistical efficiency in the long term.