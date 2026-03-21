Attention! Pune Passport Office To Be Relocated From Mundhwa To Pashan On March 30 - Complete Address Inside | Representational Image

In an important update for Punekars, the Passport Seva Kendra, which is currently located in Mundhwa, is being relocated to Pashan, effective March 30.

Current Address - Zero One Building, Survey No. 78/2, Ghorpadi-Mundhwa Road, Pingle Vasti, opposite Ganga Orchid, Mundhwa, Pune 411036

New Address - Monteverde Building, Survey No. 234/2, Part MP-3, Commercial First Floor, Office Nos. 102 and 103, Baner-Pashan Link Road, Pashan, Pune 411021

Meanwhile, applicants who have booked an appointment at the Passport Seva Kendra in Mundhwa on or after March 30 should visit the new building located on Baner-Pashan Link Road in Pashan.

This move is being criticised by those living in areas closer to Mundhwa, particularly in Hadapsar, Koregaon Park, Viman Nagar, Kharadi, and Kondhwa. On the other hand, people living in areas like Pimpri, Chinchwad, Aundh, Baner, Hinjawadi, and Balewadi will greatly benefit from this.

Considering Pune's expansion from all sides, experts say that instead of relocating the passport office in Mundhwa, there should be two offices in the city -- one in Mundhwa and one in Pashan -- so that residents from both sides of the city do not face challenges.