VIDEO: Woman Tries To Jump Off Katraj Hill Over In-Laws’ Harassment, Rescued By Pune Police | Video Screengrab

Ambegaon Police saved the life of a woman with immediate intervention, who had attempted suicide by jumping off a hill near the New Katraj Tunnel in Pune on Friday afternoon.

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According to police, the woman, distressed due to alleged harassment at her in-laws' home, had gone to the hill near the tunnel with the intention of ending her life. The incident occurred around 4 pm when passersby noticed her standing dangerously close to the edge of the cliff, estimated to be around 200 to 250 feet high. They immediately alerted the Ambegaon Police.

Responding swiftly, Police Sub-Inspector Mohan Kalamalkar, Firoz Mulani, and their team rushed to the spot. Simultaneously, the fire brigade and ambulance services were also informed and reached the location promptly. Fire personnel stood below the cliff with safety nets as a precautionary measure, while police officers approached the woman from the opposite side of the hill.

Despite the tense situation and a growing crowd at the site, the police engaged the woman in a calm and patient conversation. Through careful counselling and reassurance, they managed to persuade her to step away from the edge and come down safely.

She was then taken into custody and brought to the police station. During questioning, she revealed that ongoing domestic issues led her to take the extreme step.

The rescue operation was carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sharad Zine of Ambegaon Police Station.