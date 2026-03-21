Pune: Trekker Survives 400-Foot Fall Near Sinhagad, Rescued In Night Operation

Sinhagad Fort | File Photo

Pune: A 40-year-old trekker was rescued after falling nearly 400 feet into a deep gorge along the popular Katraj-to-Sinhagad trail near Khadakwasla on Thursday evening. This incident triggered a challenging rescue operation for local authorities.

The mishap occurred around 4 pm at a location locally known as ‘Chilim Khadda’, a steep and risky stretch on the trekking route. The injured trekker has been identified as Dr Prashant Nandvate. Despite the severity of the fall, he miraculously survived with only minor injuries and is currently under medical observation.

According to available details, Nandvate was trekking with a group of friends when he reportedly lost his footing on a narrow and slippery section of the trail. This caused him to plunge into the valley.

In a surprising turn of events, he remained conscious after the fall and managed to dial the 112 emergency helpline. He himself provided crucial information about his location.

Police Constable Samadhan Chormale from Haveli Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force) responded promptly after receiving the alert and rushed to the site. However, with darkness approaching and the terrain becoming increasingly hazardous, additional help was sought from the Haveli Tehsil Disaster Management Team.

A specialised rescue team, comprising Tanaji Bhosale, Ganesh Sapkal, Vaibhav Bhosale and Santosh Jadhav, along with members of the Joint Forest Management Committee, quickly mobilised and reached the spot. Battling low visibility and difficult terrain, the team launched a night-long rescue operation using ropes, harnesses and torches.

Rescuers carefully descended into the gorge, secured Nandvate and successfully brought him back to safety after a painstaking effort. Officials confirmed that he sustained only minor injuries and was later shifted to a private hospital, where he received primary treatment and is reported to be stable.