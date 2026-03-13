Car Falls 300–400 Feet Into Gorge At Ambenali Ghat Near Mahabaleshwar; Five Injured In Daring Rescue

Members of the Pratapgad Search and Rescue Team, Mahabaleshwar Trekkers and local villagers assisting the seriously injured victims of the accident at Ambenali Ghat. | Sourced

Karad: In a horrific accident that occurred at around 5.30 am on Thursday (March 12) in the Bawli Tok–Chirekhind area of Poladpur taluka at Ambenali Ghat between Mahabaleshwar and Poladpur in Satara district, a WagonR car returning from Mumbai plunged into a gorge about 300 to 400 feet deep. Five passengers in the car were seriously injured and were rescued from the deep valley and admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Ajay Sunil Sankpal, Tukaram Sankpal, Sunil Sankpal, Parth Sankpal and Sangita Sankpal, all residents of Lakhwad in Mahabaleshwar. All five sustained serious injuries in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Following the incident, the area witnessed a major commotion as a courageous rescue operation was launched with the help of the Pratapgad Search and Rescue Team, Mahabaleshwar Trekkers, local villagers and the Poladpur police. The youth involved in the rescue operation are being widely praised for their bravery.

According to information received, the Sankpal family from Lakhwad village in Mahabaleshwar was returning to their village from Mumbai via Poladpur through Ambenali Ghat. At around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, the driver lost control of the car between Baoli Tok and Chirekhind on the ghat. The WagonR first hit the roadside guardrail and then plunged directly into a deep gorge about 300 to 400 feet below.

As the gorge in this area is extremely steep and dangerous, the accident caused panic in the otherwise calm early morning atmosphere. The passengers trapped in the vehicle shouted for help, after which passing motorists informed local residents about the incident.

Locals immediately alerted members of the Pratapgad Search and Rescue Team, including Sanket Sawant and Rishikesh Jadhav, who quickly informed other team members through calls and messages. Upon receiving the information, team members Ajit Jadhav, Aniket Wagdare, Sanket Sawant and Rishikesh Jadhav rushed to the spot. Members of Mahabaleshwar Trekkers were also informed about the accident.

After the rescue team of the Pratapgad Search and Rescue Team and members of Mahabaleshwar Trekkers reached the site, a rescue operation was launched using necessary safety equipment. The operation was extremely challenging due to the deep and difficult terrain of the gorge.

Despite the risks, the rescuers descended into the gorge with the help of ropes and reached the injured passengers. The most seriously injured victim was first secured in a stretcher and pulled up with the help of ropes. Subsequently, the other injured passengers were also carefully brought up from the gorge. Due to the coordinated and courageous efforts of the rescue teams, all the injured were successfully brought to safety.

The five injured passengers: Ajay Sunil Sankpal, Tukaram Sankpal, Sunil Sankpal, Parth Sankpal and Sangeeta Sankpal, were later shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Volunteers who risked their lives by descending into the deep valley and carrying out the rescue operation under extremely dangerous conditions are being appreciated from all quarters. Aniket Wagdare, Ajit Jadhav, Rishikesh Jadhav, Ashish Biramne and Sanket Sawant of the Pratapgad Search and Rescue Team played a crucial role in the rescue operation. Members of Mahabaleshwar Trekkers, Sunil Baba Bhatia, Amit Koli, Sujit Koli and Somnath Wagdare, also actively participated.

Villagers from Wada Kumbharoshi and Chirekhind also extended immediate help and supported the rescue efforts. After being informed about the accident, personnel from Poladpur Police Station rushed to the spot and helped maintain order during the operation.

Meanwhile, Ambenali Ghat is considered one of the most dangerous ghats in the state. Road widening work is currently underway in the area. However, locals complain that the lack of protective barriers, strong railings and incomplete filling work at several spots has increased the risk for motorists, leading to a rise in accidents. They have urged the administration to immediately install proper safety barriers and take necessary precautionary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Poladpur police are conducting further investigation into the accident. Local residents say that a major tragedy was averted due to the brave and timely efforts of the rescue teams.