Nashik: KTHM College Wins ‘Best College’ Award From Savitribai Phule Pune University For Sports Excellence | Sourced

Nashik: The K.T.H.M. College, run by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, has won the ‘Best College Award’ from the Sports and Physical Education Board of Savitribai Phule Pune University due to its excellent performance in the field of sports and the excellence of its players. Congratulations are pouring in from the entire Nashik district on receiving this highly prestigious award.

The college’s players have won many medals at various levels, such as International, All India University, Khelo India, Inter-University Sports Festival, and West South Inter-University. This award is given to the college whose players have performed excellently in high-level competitions and have participated in the maximum number of games. The university has announced this award, as KTHM players have won medals this season.

For this historic achievement, MVPS General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, President Dr Sunil Dhikle, Vice President Vishwas More, Vice President Devram Mogal, Secretary Dilip Dalvi, City Director Adv. Laxman Landge, Director Ramesh Pingle and the entire board of directors, MVP Samaj Sanstha Education Officer Prof. Dr Bhaskar Dhoke, Dr Nitin Jadhav, Dr D. D. Lokhande, Dr Vilas Deshmukh, Dr K. S. Shinde, Dr D. D. Jadhav, Dr Ajit More and Prof. Shashikant Mogal have specially congratulated the college.

Also, the principal of the college, Dr Kalpana Ahire; all the vice principals; IQAC coordinator Dr Sharad Binnar; head of the sports department Dr Meenakshi Gawli; Dr Yogesh Gangurde; Poonam Mahajan; Kailash Lavand; Avinash Kadam; Uddhav Derle; Sagar Kadlag; all the professors; administrative staff; non-teaching staff; Vilas Lokhande; Daulat Bendkuli; and all the successful sportsmen are being appreciated everywhere.

This grand award will be presented with honours by dignitaries at the annual prize distribution ceremony of the university on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Furthermore, Sports Director Dr Meenakshi Gawli, Raveena Gaikwad (Athletics), National Medallist Krishna Ambekar (Mallakhamb), Darshan Gawli (Rowing), Sakshi Jagtap (Rowing), Safiya Mulani (Rowing), Tejas Gadde (Rowing), Vinay Chaudhary (Rowing), Trupti Shewale (Cricket), Vaibhavi Balasubramaniam (Cricket), Saurabh Salve (Athletics), Om Kangane (Kho-Kho), and Akshada Nigal (Rowing) will also be specially felicitated.

This success in the field of sports has given new strength to the sports tradition of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj. The players are expected to perform excellently at the state level as well.