Pune: Panic Buying Of LPG Cylinders As Queues Stretch Over 1 km Amid West Asia War Concerns

Pune: Residents of Chakan, as well as several parts of Pune, were seen standing in queues stretching for more than a kilometre outside LPG distribution centres amid growing concerns over a possible shortage of cooking gas following the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Since early morning, hundreds of customers have been gathering outside gas agencies to secure LPG cylinders as a precautionary measure. Many households fear that if the international situation worsens, LPG supplies could be affected in the coming days, making it difficult to cook daily meals at home. Residents also said that the sudden spike in demand has led to an increase in the price of LPG cylinders in some places.

Local residents said the rush began after reports of tightening supplies and delays in cylinder deliveries. Concerned about uncertainty over future supply, many families are trying to keep an additional cylinder at home as a backup.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“The queue is more than a kilometre long. People are anxious because if the situation escalates and supplies are affected, cooking at home could become difficult,” said a resident waiting outside a gas agency.

Authorities, however, have appealed to citizens not to panic-buy or hoard LPG cylinders. Officials said the supply chain is being closely monitored and adequate stock is being maintained to meet demand. They urged residents to purchase cylinders only as per their actual requirement so that distribution remains fair and uninterrupted for all households.

Officials also warned that strict action will be taken against black marketing or artificial price hikes. Monitoring teams have been asked to keep a close watch on LPG agencies and distributors to ensure that cylinders are sold at regulated prices and that no illegal stockpiling takes place.

Despite the assurances, the long queues outside distribution centres reflect growing concern among residents that global geopolitical tensions could disrupt fuel supply chains. As a result, many families are taking precautionary steps to ensure that cooking gas remains available at home in case the situation worsens.