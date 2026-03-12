Pune: PMPML Gets New CMD Mahesh Awhad After Promotion Row; Frequent Leadership Changes Raise Concerns | Facebook

After the alleged corruption in the promotion of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) staff, the transport body has once again witnessed a leadership change with the appointment of Mahesh Awhad as its new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). He becomes the 23rd CMD since the PMPML was formed in 2007, highlighting the frequent administrative changes within the organisation.

Awhad is a 2015-batch IAS officer who previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Medical Goods Procurement Authority in Mumbai.

Awhad replaced Pankaj Deore, who had taken charge on July 17, 2025, but could not complete even a year in the position after alleged corruption in the department over promoting staff in favour of a dedicated amount as per the promotion of the post.

Although the CMD post carries a five-year tenure, most officers appointed to the role have not been able to complete a full term.

Before Deore, the position was held by Deepa Mudhol-Munde, who assumed charge in July 2024. Over the years, the organisation has seen a series of CMDs, including Tukaram Munde, Nayana Gunde, Rajendra Jagtap, Kunal Khemnar, Laxminarayan Mishra, Omprakash Bakoria, Sachindra Pratap Singh and Sanjay Kolte.

Since Munde took charge in March 2017 after serving as commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the PMPML has experienced repeated leadership transitions.

The frequent changes at the top have once again raised concerns about administrative stability and continuity in decision-making at PMPML, which operates the public bus transport system for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities.

Ujjwal Keskar, former Pune corporator, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Firstly, we welcome the government decision of appointing the new Managing Director for PMPML. Additionally, we also demand that all the decisions taken by former MD Deore should be reviewed. At the demand of the public, the government should appoint an honest officer because a transfer is not a solution. PMPML needs a long-term officer who can do better for commuters and the organisation."

"We will not tolerate those officers who put the Punekars in trouble. Additionally, the MP and MLA of Pune should take serious cognisance of such issues and act on them," he added.