Pune Inner Ring Road: Compensation Rates Finalised For 11 Villages, Land Acquisition To Begin Soon | FPJ Photo

The compensation rates for land in 11 villages required for the ambitious Inner Ring Road project in Pune have been finalised, and the land acquisition process is expected to begin soon. The district administration has completed the survey, measurement and compensation assessment and submitted the details to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

In the first phase of the project, around 300 acres of land from nearly 14 villages will be acquired. Officials said compensation rates for 11 villages have already been determined, while rates for the remaining villages will be finalised in the coming days.

The Inner Ring Road project, considered crucial for easing traffic congestion in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, aims to divert heavy vehicles away from the central parts of the city by providing an alternative route.

The proposed road will be 77.4 kilometres long and 65 metres wide, connecting Pune-Satara Road with Nagar Road. The project also includes construction of flyovers, railway overbridges, tunnels and major bridges. Additionally, 42 link roads will be developed to connect the surrounding areas to the Inner Ring Road.

To accelerate the acquisition process, the administration has decided to adopt the ‘Direct Purchase’ method. Under this approach, farmers who voluntarily agree to give their land will receive an additional 25 per cent incentive over the compensation amount. Officials believe this will ensure farmers receive a fair market price while also reducing delays in land acquisition.

For the initial phase of the project, a provision of around Rs 113 crore has been made, and a portion of the funds has already been deposited with the District Collector’s office. Authorities said that once completed, the project is expected to significantly improve the transportation network across the Pune metropolitan region.