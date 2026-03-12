Pune: MNGL Assures Uninterrupted PNG And CNG Supply Amid Long Queues At LPG Agencies | Sourced

Pune: Long queues can be seen outside several LPG gas agencies across Pune over the past few days, with many people struggling to secure cooking gas cylinders. Concern over shortages has led to crowds gathering early in the morning at distribution centres in different parts of the city.

Amid these concerns, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) has assured citizens that the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for domestic use and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicles will remain uninterrupted in Pune and nearby areas.

According to the company, the Central Government has ensured 100 per cent allocation of natural gas for household consumption, which means residents connected to PNG will not face any shortage in supply.

The reassurance comes at a time when global transportation of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has been disrupted due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. To prevent any impact on daily energy needs, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has directed that gas supply for domestic use and the transport sector be given top priority.

Under the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, a notification issued on March 9 mandates immediate implementation of these directions to ensure that PNG for households and CNG for vehicles remain priority supply categories.

MNGL officials said the company has a strong infrastructure network across Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas, including nearly 8,000 kilometres of pipeline network and more than 125 CNG stations. At present, the company serves around eight lakh domestic PNG connections and meets the fuel requirements of more than 5.5 lakh CNG vehicles in the region.

With the support of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), MNGL is also promoting PNG adoption under the National PNG Drive 2.0, a nationwide initiative aimed at expanding the use of piped natural gas in residential, commercial and industrial sectors. The programme aligns with the Government of India’s target of increasing the share of natural gas in the country’s energy mix from six per cent to 15 per cent.

Consumers interested in applying for a new PNG connection can contact dpngconnect@mngl.in, download the My MNGL mobile application, call the toll-free number 1800-266-2696, or visit the official website mngl. in for more information.

PNG is considered one of the cleanest and safest cooking fuels. It is also cost-effective and convenient, as it eliminates the need for LPG cylinders and helps households save space in the kitchen. MNGL said that despite global uncertainties, PNG remains a reliable option for domestic consumers in Pune.