Fact Check: 10-Day Water Cut In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad? PMC & PCMC Say Viral Social Media Claim Is Fake | AI Generated (Canva)

Pune: Rumours about a 10-day water cut triggered panic among residents of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on social media on Wednesday. The social media posts have portrayed the message as genuine news, confusing many citizens.

Authorities from both civic bodies have clarified that the claims are completely false and that the water supply remains normal.

The misinformation began circulating through an Instagram reel, which claimed that a 700 mm water pipeline between Pavana Dam and the Chikhali Water Treatment Plant had burst. The post alleged that the water supply across Pune would be shut for 10 days starting Thursday (March 12).

The video quickly spread through housing society WhatsApp groups, leading many residents to worry about a possible shortage. Some people even began discussing booking private water tankers.

However, officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have dismissed the claims as baseless.

Pramod Ombhase, Chief Engineer of the water supply department in PCMC, said the news about a 10-day water cut is only a rumour and the city’s water supply will continue normally.

Similarly, Nandkishor Jagtap of PMC’s water supply department said there are no plans to stop water supply in Pune. He added that no pipeline has burst and no major repair work is underway.

Officials have urged citizens not to believe or forward such unverified messages on social media.

Meanwhile, several residents have demanded action against those spreading false information online, saying such rumours create unnecessary panic and confusion in the city.