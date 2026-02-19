 Shocking! Pune Civic Body Confirms Sewage Contamination In Drinking Water At 60-70 Locations
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneShocking! Pune Civic Body Confirms Sewage Contamination In Drinking Water At 60-70 Locations

Shocking! Pune Civic Body Confirms Sewage Contamination In Drinking Water At 60-70 Locations

The matter was raised in the house by corporators Gafur Pathan, Vaishali Bankar, Prashant Jagtap and Ashwini Landge, who accused officials of negligence and demanded immediate corrective action

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Shocking! Pune Civic Body Confirms Sewage Contamination In Drinking Water At 60-70 Locations | Pexels

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has confirmed that sewage contamination has been found in the city’s drinking water supply at nearly 60 to 70 locations. This revelation came after corporators criticised the civic administration during a general body meeting.

During the discussion, several elected representatives claimed that residents in different parts of the city have been receiving foul-smelling and discoloured tap water. They further alleged that several citizens have fallen ill after consuming the contaminated supply, even as repeated complaints to the authorities allegedly went unaddressed.

The matter was raised in the house by corporators Gafur Pathan, Vaishali Bankar, Prashant Jagtap and Ashwini Landge, who accused officials of negligence and demanded immediate corrective action.

Read Also
VIDEOS: Massive Traffic Jam Hits Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Long Queues Of Vehicles Stretch For...
article-image

Responding to the concerns, Water Supply Department head Nandkishor Jagtap acknowledged that leakages in pipelines had allowed sewage to mix with drinking water at several points. He informed the house that repair work would be undertaken on priority. The sewerage department has earmarked ₹20 crore for pipeline rectification and shifting works, and a tender has already been issued for the project, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh Bars SpiceJet From Airspace Over Unpaid Dues; Airline Reroutes Kolkata Flights, Shares Dip
Bangladesh Bars SpiceJet From Airspace Over Unpaid Dues; Airline Reroutes Kolkata Flights, Shares Dip
Rajpal Yadav Dances At Niece's Mehendi Function After Coming Out Of Jail - Watch Viral Video
Rajpal Yadav Dances At Niece's Mehendi Function After Coming Out Of Jail - Watch Viral Video
'Scripted Drama To Gain Public Sympathy': Netizens React As Prince Narula Sacrifices Ticket To Finale In The 50
'Scripted Drama To Gain Public Sympathy': Netizens React As Prince Narula Sacrifices Ticket To Finale In The 50
Fact Check: Deepfake Video Claims RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Urged PM Modi To ‘Saffronise’ Indian Army & Remove 50 % Non-Caste Hindus; PIB Debunks - VIDEO
Fact Check: Deepfake Video Claims RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Urged PM Modi To ‘Saffronise’ Indian Army & Remove 50 % Non-Caste Hindus; PIB Debunks - VIDEO

Meanwhile, the PMC announced that a major leak has been detected in the main pumping pipeline supplying water from the MLR tank to the HLR tank, for which immediate repair work has been initiated.

As a result, water supply was remain disrupted on Thursday in several areas including Kelewadi, Gokhale Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Model Colony, Revenue Colony, the entire Kothrud area, Vadar Vasti, State Bank Colony, Shramik Vasahat, Happy Colony, Meghdoot, Tejas Nagar, Sutardara, Kishkinda Nagar, Jayabhavani Nagar, Rambagh Colony, Hanuman Nagar, Gujarat Colony, Gadhave Colony, Dnyaneshwar Colony, Ideal Colony, Wadarwadi, Senapati Bapat Road, Janwadi, Vaiduwadi, Bhosale Nagar, Ashoknagar, Khairwadi, Shivaji Housing Society, Bhandarkar Road, Prabhat Road, Police Line and Sangamwadi, among others.

Read Also
Bhor Ghat Stretch On Mumbai–Pune Expressway To Get Median Openings Every 2.5 km After 32-Hour...
article-image

The water supply will remain suspended until the repair work is completed, the statement said. The Chief Engineer of the Water Supply Department has appealed to citizens to take note of the disruption and cooperate with the administration until normal supply is restored.

Follow us on