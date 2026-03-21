Pune Metro Line 1 PCMC–Nigdi Extension Likely To Be Operational By January 2027, Says BJP MLA Mahesh Landge

Pune Metro Line 1 PCMC To Nigdi Extension Likely Operational By January 2027 | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pune Metro Line 1 extension from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) building to Nigdi is progressing steadily and is expected to become operational by January 2027, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge of the Bhosari Assembly Constituency said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

MLA Landge stated that the project is moving at a good pace and will improve connectivity in Pimpri-Chinchwad. He said the extension will benefit thousands of daily commuters by making travel faster, safer and more efficient.

He added that the metro expansion is being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with a focus on improving urban mobility.

The extended route will connect Nigdi to Swargate, making it easier for residents to travel across key parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, said MLA Landge.

He also highlighted the need for expanding metro services in the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), noting that the population of Pimpri-Chinchwad is nearing 35 lakh. He said stronger public transport is essential for the city’s future growth.

Landge further said that BJP MLC Uma Khapre had raised the issue in the Maharashtra Legislative Council session, which received a positive response from Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant.

He expressed confidence that the metro network expansion will support sustainable urban development and improve overall transport infrastructure in the region.