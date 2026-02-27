Kondhwa–Yewalewadi May Get 20km Elevated Metro Extension By 2030-31; Surveys Underway | Sourced

Pune: Residents of Kondhwa-NIBM and Yewalewadi may soon benefit from an elevated Metro corridor, which could become operational by 2030-31, provided all necessary approvals are secured on schedule. Officials from Maha Metro confirmed that groundwork has already begun, including surveys and alignment assessments for the proposed 20km stretch connecting Shivajinagar to Yewalewadi via Camp and Pulgate. The plan also includes a spur line from NIBM to Undri.

This proposed corridor will serve as an extension of the 23km elevated Metro Line 3 being developed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar. While the Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar segment is being executed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, the state government has decided that the extension towards Kondhwa and Yewalewadi will be directly implemented by Maha Metro.

According to Atul Gadgil, Director (Works) at Maha Metro, consultants have been appointed to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the extension. Field surveys and alignment studies are currently in progress. The proposed route will begin at Shivajinagar, pass through the collectorate, continue via Camp and Pulgate, and then move towards Kondhwa and Yewalewadi. Additionally, a spur line is planned from Jyoti Square to NIBM Junction and further to Undri near Bishop’s School. Metro stations are expected to be spaced approximately one kilometre apart.

The consultants, appointed around two months ago, are expected to submit the DPR by May or June. Once completed, the report will be presented before the Pune Municipal Corporation general body for discussion and approval before being forwarded to the state government. Authorities aim to complete this procedure by the end of the year. After receiving state approval, the proposal will be sent to the Centre next year. If all statutory clearances are obtained in a timely manner, the project could be completed by 2030-31.

The demand for Metro connectivity in the Kondhwa-Yewalewadi region was raised during the monsoon session by MLC Yogesh Tilekar, who highlighted the area’s rapid urban development and increasing traffic congestion. He pointed out that while Metro connectivity has been approved up to Hadapsar, the surrounding areas of Kondhwa, including those without coverage, remain unconnected. He emphasised that a dedicated Metro line is crucial for this rapidly expanding locality and urged the authorities to expedite the project.

Local residents have also voiced concerns about the need for better infrastructure. Kondhwa resident Veena Chavan emphasised the importance of widening roads and improving public transportation, particularly enhancing Metro connectivity to link the area more efficiently with the city’s central zones.

Last year, the state government approved a Metro corridor connecting Khadakwasla, Hadapsar, Swargate, and Kharadi to strengthen east-west connectivity. Officials added that there are also proposals to extend the Hadapsar line to Loni Kalbhor and further to Saswad under Line 4, which would improve access to the proposed Purandar airport.

Authorities maintain that given the rapid growth in Pune’s southern suburbs, establishing a dedicated Metro line is a sustainable and long-term solution to the region’s transportation challenges.